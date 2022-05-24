ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker Denies Trump Ever Said Election Was 'Stolen'

By Andrew Stanton
 6 days ago
"I think something happened. I don't know what it was—but something happened because people are angry," Walker said regarding the 2020...

science is truth
6d ago

Don’t get me wrong he’s not qualified to be a senator. But I feel sorry for him. He’s got mental issues from to many concussions. Someone is taking advantage of his problems for their own ego. Maybe TFG supporters

Anywhooo
6d ago

Sorry Herschel you are a lying...He said it and everyone that has to do with Trump has been saying it to this day...even took it to the Courts and thrown out...if you want to stay in his good graces you will keep saying it till kingdom come

Val Maria
5d ago

Ok he has brain damage, so why is he a candidate if he can’t remember that trump never said he lost. He’s being used by trump, trump knows he has brain issues, but he doesn’t care cause Walker was a football star then. Why are Georgians voting for someone like this, it will do us no good. We need someone who is experienced and can think clearly. This guy is a time bomb with evidence that he goes off.

POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
Cincinnati CityBeat

Guest Commentary: Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan Was Deeply Involved in Attempted Coup to Overturn 2020 Election

The net is tightening around Jimbo. As more damning text messages, testimony and phone call records encircle the pint-sized pol from Urbana, Jim Jordan should be breaking out in a cold sweat. The 4th District U.S. congressman should be squirming in his shirt sleeves with each new revelation trickling out about his behind-the-scenes treachery leading up to and including Jan. 6.
