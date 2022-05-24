Herschel Walker Denies Trump Ever Said Election Was 'Stolen'
"I think something happened. I don't know what it was—but something happened because people are angry," Walker said regarding the 2020...www.newsweek.com
Don’t get me wrong he’s not qualified to be a senator. But I feel sorry for him. He’s got mental issues from to many concussions. Someone is taking advantage of his problems for their own ego. Maybe TFG supporters
Sorry Herschel you are a lying...He said it and everyone that has to do with Trump has been saying it to this day...even took it to the Courts and thrown out...if you want to stay in his good graces you will keep saying it till kingdom come
Ok he has brain damage, so why is he a candidate if he can’t remember that trump never said he lost. He’s being used by trump, trump knows he has brain issues, but he doesn’t care cause Walker was a football star then. Why are Georgians voting for someone like this, it will do us no good. We need someone who is experienced and can think clearly. This guy is a time bomb with evidence that he goes off.
