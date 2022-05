University High School colleagues Alicia LaMagdeleine and Callie Burk-Hartz have wanted to collaborate on a project for a long time. LaMagdeleine, a Carmel resident, is University’s head of school. Indianapolis resident Burk-Hartz is the director of theater and film at the Carmel school. They found the perfect opportunity and their play was accepted as part of the Center for the Performing Arts’ New Works program. Their short play, “Women’s Work,” will be one of three programs presented at 8 p.m. June 4 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Burk-Hartz said the play from their Betty Rage Productions company is 20 minutes long but will be extended to a 55-minute version this summer for the Indy Fringe Festival.

