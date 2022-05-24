Students’ hard lessons after Concordia cut major

In the summer of 2019, Sarah Richardson was excited to start a new chapter in her life. The Arkansas native had jumped at the chance to move to Illinois when Concordia University Chicago accepted her into its theater program along with a scholarship offer. Filled with hope, the then 18-year-old packed...
CHICAGO (CBS/ProPublica) – It's a small bank situated on a tree-lined street on Chicago's South Side. GN Bank stands alone in Illinois as the last Black-owned bank in the state. It stands out for other reasons too. Customers are complaining about problems they're having with the bank. Some even fear losing their homes because of the bank's Stone-Age record-keeping system. Further, the bank is under a federal consent order that noted several deficiencies that need fixing fast.HOW GN BANK CAME TO BEGN Bank used to be called Illinois Service Federal Savings and Loan (ISF). It opened in 1934, offering mortgages, homeownership...
CHICAGO — A body found in Lake Michigan near Wilmette last week has been identified as missing UIC student Daniel Sotelo, who was connected to Natally Brookson, a UIC student who was found dead earlier this month, according to police. Daniel Sotelo had last been seen near the 1700 block of S. Racine on April 29, […]
Parents and students protested Monday at the Chicago area middle school where three nooses were found. The protest followed a series of sit-ins that took place after parents found three nooses hanging from a tree outside Haven Middle School in Evanston on May 13, WGN-TV reported. Members from Ex Cons for Community and Social Change led the protest that served as a stand against racism and hatred.
"Banfield" host Ashleigh Banfield joins Lisa Dent on Chicago's Afternoon News to react to the tragic news of a deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 18 children and 2 adults, including the shooter, are dead.
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Nimkii Curley, a senior at Evanston Township High School, had been looking forward to graduation Sunday. And just as he was about to walk the stage, his plans were halted. He was stopped just short of walking the stage for his diploma, and was told he...
SENECA, Illinois - Fourteen people were injured when a boat caught fire at a marina in Seneca, Illinois on Saturday, authorities said. Witnesses described hearing an explosion around 4:30 p.m. at the Spring Brook Marina before seeing raging flames and heavy smoke coming from the boat. Illinois State Police said...
As COVID cases continue to climb across much of the U.S. and Illinois, Chicago's top doctor said the city could reach a "high" alert level by the end of the week. "I do anticipate that Cook County, which includes Chicago, will move to high with the update [from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] later this week," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a Facebook Live Tuesday. "And so I would expect by Friday will probably be there."
After being stuck inside our homes for months on end, a lot of people are looking for ways to drop the weight they gained now that Summer is here. Living in a city where there are many resources to buy nutritional and healthier food is pretty rare. Every mile in my town there's a McDonald's or a Taco Bell that's convenient and easy to get when you're on the go. That gets pretty old after a while eating the same old greasy food that was cooked suspiciously fast. And with the cost of healthcare rising, it's not easy to keep your health in good shape.
WHEATON, Ill. - A 12-year-old Edison Middle School student is accused of making threats against his school Tuesday. The juvenile has been charged with making threatening statements directed at the school. On Tuesday, a 6th grade student was speaking to a teacher, when he allegedly asked the teacher, "Has anyone...
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED TORNADO WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 348 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 348 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED OVER ADDISON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. * THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... OHARE AIRPORT, ELK GROVE VILLAGE AND FRANKLIN PARK AROUND 355 PM CDT. SCHILLER PARK AND ROSEMONT AROUND 400 PM CDT. ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, DES PLAINES, PARK RIDGE AND ROLLING MEADOWS AROUND 405 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IN THE PATH OF THIS TORNADIC THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE PALATINE, MOUNT PROSPECT, GLENVIEW, NILES, MORTON GROVE, PROSPECT HEIGHTS, BUFFALO GROVE, WHEELING, NORTHBROOK, WINNETKA, NORTHFIELD, DEERFIELD AND GLENCOE. THIS INCLUDES... OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 67 AND 78. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 26 AND 35. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 4. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 26 AND 35. OEMC ZONES...TORNADO WARNING. 1. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.
5,000 low-income Chicago households will soon find out if they've been selected to monthly assistance from the Chicago Resilience Community Pilot, a $500-per-month for twelve months cash assistance program meant to benefit individuals and families facing economic hardships caused by COVID. Applications for the $31.5 million program were open for...
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is giving away more free gas this Thursday. But, this time he will also be offering help with buying your groceries…. We know the gas giveaway drill by now: Willie Wilson who is running for mayor is giving away another million dollars in gas to residents and prospective voters. This time he is making it so gas stations will charge only $2 per gallon to customers while the additional cost is on Willie. ABC 7 Chicago posted a full list of gas stations which include several in Chicago and even in suburban towns including Evanston, Schiller Park, and Cicero.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 176,000 Chicago households applied for the city's guaranteed basic income pilot program, which will begin sending out $500 monthly payments to roughly 5,000 low-income families in late June."The fact that so many people from all over our city applied to this pilot underscores the need for us to innovate and reimagine how we uplift people and their communities," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. "Putting cash directly into the hands of people who need it most is one of the most efficient and effective ways for us to support residents working hard to regain...
As more Illinois counties reach heightened community COVID-19 levels, what could happen once an area is put on "high" alert?. In the event that a county reaches a “high community level” of COVID, residents are advised to wear masks indoors regardless of coronavirus vaccination status, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Teens in Chicago are protesting the city’s new curfew. They demanded Mayor Lori Lightfoot to stop the city council vote that took place on Monday night, saying that it criminalizes teens of color. The teens said that they should be part of the process of designing the city’s summer youth engagement […]
Joseph Kromelis, known affectionately as Chicago’s “Walking Man,” is hospitalized and critically injured after someone set him on fire as he slept near the Trump Tower loading dock in River North overnight. Kromelis, who turned 75 in January, suffered burns over half of his body, according to...
WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- A 15-year-old student at Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream has been charged with making a threat against the school. Carol Stream police said the DuPage County State's Attorney's office said the boy was charged with one count of felony disorderly conduct after he drew threatening images on a school test. DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco ordered him released to his parents on home detention. On Friday, May 20, a teacher received a test back from the boy with images scrawled on it – including a stick figure with a gun to his head reading,...
GRAND BOULEVARD — A year after buying the Lu and Jorja Palmer mansion, the owner is still waiting to move forward with an ambitious renovation — and she blames Ald. Sophia King (4th) for the holdup. Bronzeville native Angela Ford took over the 133-year-old mansion at 3654 S....
Mellow Yellow has closed its doors after 46 years in Hyde Park, and taking its place is Oooh Wee It Is, a soul food eatery spreading across the city. The longtime 53rd Street staple’s departure was announced suddenly, via a May 11 Facebook post from Oooh Wee owner Mark Walker. The restaurant, which opened in 1976 and specialized in ’70s fare like quiches and crêpes, closed for the final time on Sunday, May 15. Its food aside, for decades it was a popular breakfast destination for families, Sunday church-goers and local elected officials, notably Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
