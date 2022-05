PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man who attacked a deputy and later said he “wanted to beat him to death” was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Jourdan Daniel Parks, 36, got the lengthy sentence after being labeled a Habitual Felony Offender. Prosecutors said Parks has a criminal history that includes aggravated battery and resisting arrest with violence and dates back to 2005.

1 DAY AGO