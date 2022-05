RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — In a ceremony both solemn and joyous, the City of Ripley honored Memorial Day on the courthouse square. The commemoration began with the POW/MIA Missing Man Table which was set with a white tablecloth, a single candle, a Bible, an inverted glass and a single red rose in a vase round which is tied a ribbon. Set to the side is a pinch of salt and a lemon, along with an empty chair. All were symbols that reminded those present to ‘never forget’ those still missing.

RIPLEY, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO