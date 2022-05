Senate Bill 1029, Suspend gas tax this summer: Passed 30 to 7 in the Senate. To suspend collection of the state’s 27.2 cent-per-gallon "motor fuel tax" on gasoline and diesel fuel sales from June 15 to Sept. 15, 2022. The Senate Fiscal Agency reports this would reduce the amount available for future road and bridge repairs by around $360 million.

