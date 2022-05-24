ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

‘Companionship Services’ Provider Lost $11K In Bitcoin Payment From Mercer County Client: PD

By Valerie Musson
 6 days ago
Hyatt Place Hotel on Route 1 in Princeton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A woman who provides “companionship services” accused her client of paying more than $11,000 in Bitcoin for an overnight stay and reversing the transfer before it was completed, authorities said.

The woman — whose name was not released — met with West Windsor Police after staying overnight with a client at the Hyatt Place Hotel on Route 1 in Princeton on Monday, April 18, authorities said in a release on Tuesday, May 24.

The woman told officers that the client had initiated a Bitcoin cryptocurrency transfer to her account totaling $11,191.61 in exchange for her overnight stay, police said.

The following day, the client called the woman and accused her of stealing some of his property, causing her to block his calls, police said.

A short time later, the Bitcoin transfer was reversed, and the woman ultimately received no payment for her services, police said.

The theft of services incident remains under investigation.

