Neil Young has announced the imminent release of ‘Toast’, a previously shelved album he recorded with Crazy Horse all the way back in 2001. Young revealed his plans to drop ‘Toast’ – named for the San Francisco studio in which it was minted – in a post shared to his blog, the Neil Young Archives, on Thursday (May 26). Though that post has since been deleted, ‘Toast’ is locked in for release on July 8 via Reprise. CD and vinyl pre-orders are available from Young’s webstore, The Greedy Hand, with a sell describing the record as “heavy and distressed, brimming with electrifying tension”.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO