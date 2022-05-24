ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAS Awards 2023 Timeline: Cinema Audio Society Sets Key Dates For 59th Annual Show

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
Now hear this: The Cinema Audio Society has set its key dates for the 2022-23 awards season. The 59th annual CAS Awards will be presented live and in-person on Saturday, March 4. The venue is TBA.

The nominations covering film, TV and products for production and post-production will be revealed on January 25. See the full timeline below.

Cinema Audio Society Awards: ‘Dune’ Wins Top Film Prize; ‘Encanto’, ‘Yellowstone’ Also Score – Full Winners List

“The Cinema Audio Society is excited to celebrate another year of excellence in sound mixing,” CAS President Karol Urban said. “The plenitude and range of work to consider continues to expand year after year. We are excited to experience and celebrate this year’s stellar achievements.”

CAS Career Achievement Award and CAS Filmmaker Award recipients will be announced later in the year.

Here are the key dates for the 2023 CAS Awards, followed by the timeline for the Student Recognition Award (all times Pacific):

October 20
CAS Awards entry submission forms become available at CinemaAudioSociety.org.

December 1
Entry submissions deadline is 5 p.m.

December 20
Nominations ballot voting begins online

January 3
Nomination ballot online voting ends at 5 p.m.

January 10
Final nominees in each category are announced to the media and online

January 20
Deadline for nominee listing error and omission corrections

February 9
Final voting begins online

February 21
Final voting ends online at 5 p.m.

March 4
59th annual CAS Awards

2022 Student Recognition Award timeline:

June 6
Application forms are available online

November 4
Entry applications due online by 5 p.m. (partial or incomplete applications at the time of closing will not be considered)

November 29
Final five nominees for the Student Recognition Award will be announced on the CAS website

March 4
Winner is announced at the 59th Annual CAS Awards.

#Cas#Academy Awards#Awards Season#The Cinema Audio Society#Cinemaaudiosociety Org#Nominations
