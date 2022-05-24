Samuel L. Jackson Joins Chris Pratt In Alcon Entertainment’s ‘Garfield’

Click here to read the full article.

Samuel L. Jackson ( The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey ) has signed on to star alongside Chris Pratt in Alcon Entertainment ’s animated Garfield film.

The film from director Mark Dindal ( Chicken Little , Emperor’s New Groove ) is based on Jim Davis’ iconic cartoon strip of the same name, which follows a cynical and lazy orange cat of the same name and his interactions with his owner, Jon Arbuckle, along with his fellow pet, Odie. Jackson will play a brand-new character, Garfield’s father Vic.

David Reynolds ( Finding Nemo ) adapted the screenplay. DNEG Animation is animating and producing the film with Alcon Entertainment. John Cohen ( Despicable Me , Angry Birds ) and Steven P. Wegner are producing alongside Alcon co-founders and co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, as well as DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and President Tom Jacomb, with Davis, Amuse’s Bridget McMeel and Craig Sost exec producing. Sony Pictures will distribute the film globally in all major territories apart from China.

Jackson is a five-time NAACP Image Award winner who recently received an Honorary Oscar. The actor, who has appeared in well over 100 films, has also been honored over the course of his career with a BAFTA Award, BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award, the Cannes Film Festival’s prize for Best Supporting Actor, two Independent Spirit Awards, three Golden Globe nominations, an Emmy nom and a SAG Award nom, among many other accolades. He’s a frequent collaborator of filmmaker Spike Lee and has in recent years played Nick Fury in many a Marvel project, including the upcoming miniseries Secret Invasion . He can currently be seen starring in the Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey , based on the novel by bestselling author Walter Mosley, which he also exec produced. He will also soon appear in Matthew Vaughn’s spy actioner Argylle , Nic DaCosta’s The Marvels and Yale Entertainment’s thriller The Kill Room , among other projects.

Jackson is repped by ICM Partners and Anonymous Content.