Warriors' Otto Porter Jr. ruled out Game 4 vs. Mavericks

Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) is out Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

After taking Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on the road Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks, the Golden State Warriors are one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals. They will try to finish off the Mavs in a clean sweep on Tuesday night, but if they're to do so, it will be without the services of Otto Porter Jr.

The Warriors forward suffered a foot injury during the second quarter of Sunday's contest and was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly after halftime. Porter Jr. is in his ninth NBA season and with his fourth team.

During his first season with Golden State in 2021-2022, the former No. 3 overall pick out of Georgetown averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 22.2 minutes per game across 63 contests (15 starts), while posting a .464/.370/.803 shooting line. Porter Jr.'s field goal percentage was his highest in three years and his rebounds per game were his most since 2018.

In 13 postseason games this spring, the 28-year-old has posted 5.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 20.7 minutes per contest.