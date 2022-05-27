ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

At least 19 children, 2 teachers dead after shooting at elementary school

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02S5sS_0fonu8jo00

At least 19 children and two teachers are dead after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety -- an incident that President Biden decried as "carnage" in a call for lawmakers "to act."

The tragedy in Uvalde, about 90 minutes west of San Antonio, comes just days after another deadly mass shooting in Buffalo, New York and amid a rapid rise in active shooter incidents in the country.

"When parents drop their kids off at school, they have every expectation to know that they're going to be able to pick their child up when that school day ends. And there are families who are in mourning right now," said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

"The state of Texas is in mourning with them for the reality that these parents are not going to be able to pick up their children."

MORE: Texas school shooting live updates: Nation mourns 'carnage'

The students killed were mainly third- and fourth-graders, according to law enforcement sources. Among them was Amerie jo Garza, who just celebrated her 10th birthday two weeks ago, according to her father, Angel.

"My little love is now flying high with the angels above," he wrote in a statement to ABC News. "Please don't take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Hvjz_0fonu8jo00
Courtesy Angel Garza - PHOTO: Amerie jo Garza, a victim in the school shooting on May 24, 2022, is pictured in an undated family photo.
MORE: What we know about the victims of the Texas school shooting so far

The 18-year-old suspect, Salvador Ramos, a student at Uvalde High School, is also dead, Abbott said, adding that Ramos "shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ct9Dz_0fonu8jo00
Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Adults comfort a girl crying outside the civic center in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022, following a shooting at an elementary school.

Sources said that the gunman first shot his grandmother at a separate scene. Authorities initially said the grandmother was killed but later said she was in critical condition.

Then he crashed his car outside of the school and emerged with an AR-15-style rifle, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

Sources say he legally purchased two AR-style rifles -- one on May 17, a day after his birthday, and one on May 20, four days before the shooting.

Authorities have recovered the guns and numerous magazines and are analyzing the evidence, sources said. Earlier, officials said the gunman was wearing body armor, but later corrected themselves to say that it was instead tactical gear, including a vest that could hold ammunition, but not protective plates or fabric.

The suspect was immediately engaged outside the building as he approached the school by a Uvalde Independent School District police officer, who was shot by the suspect, the sources said.

After that, the suspect entered the school, barricaded himself in a classroom and allegedly opened fire, killing 18 students, who were mainly third- and fourth-graders, as well as one teacher, the sources said.

There, he traded gunfire with Uvalde ISD officer and Border Patrol Tactical Unit agents, a number of whom have children who attend the school, according to the sources. The Border Patrol agents responded to a law enforcement request for assistance.

Investigators are going through ballistics to determine who fired the shot that killed the suspect.

A fourth-grade student who was inside the school at the time described the horror of the shooting in an interview with ABC News. He said the students heard banging on a window and then the teacher saw the shooter.

"She said, 'Oh, my God, there's a there's a gun.' And then she she said it was like a big one like that a big gun -- she said, hurry up and get on the floor," the student recounted. "We just hear all kinds of gunshots going off, like nonstop, like constantly gunshots. And then we're over here all scared. What -- on the ground fearing for our lives."

Multiple social media users interviewed by ABC News said the accused shooter reportedly sent videos and photos of guns to other users on various social media platforms. Law enforcement has been made aware of and is reviewing screenshots of alleged messages from the suspect to one Instagram user, who posted them publicly on her account after the shooting.

Two responding police officers were among those injured, Abbott said. They are expected to survive, he said. One of the Border Patrol agents sustained injuries while trying to protect students and is at the hospital recovering, Del Rio Sector Chief Jason D. Owens told ABC News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGGa7_0fonu8jo00
Marco Bello/Reuters - PHOTO: Children get on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital initially received 13 children as patients. Two of them died and three were transferred to San Antonio for treatment, the hospital said. The conditions of the others was not immediately clear. A 45-year-old was also hospitalized after getting grazed by a bullet, the hospital said.

University Health in San Antonio said it had four patients from the shooting incident -- three students and an adult woman. A 66-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl were in critical condition.

MORE: Biden addresses nation on 'horrific' Texas school shooting

Two adult victims of the shooting, both in critical condition, are also being treated at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, according to an Army official .

A number of the shooting victims are children of Customs and Border Patrol agents, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PDPUw_0fonu8jo00
Marco Bello/Reuters - PHOTO: Law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.
MORE: After yet another mass shooting, lawmaker pleads to his colleagues: 'What are we doing?'

Earlier, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said a shooter was located at Robb Elementary School and asked people to stay away from the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9FKF_0fonu8jo00
Obtained by ABC News - PHOTO: Law enforcement shared this photo of 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a student at Uvalde High School, who has been identified as the alleged gunman in the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

"There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary," the school district said on Twitter. "Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sty3A_0fonu8jo00
Dario Lopez-mills/AP - PHOTO: Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

The shooting occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. local time, police said.

The school, which has students in the second, third and fourth grades, informed parents shortly after 2 p.m. that students had been transported to the Sgt. Willie Deleon Civic Center, the reunification site, and could be picked up.

Parent Ryan Ramirez told San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT he had gone to the civic center and the elementary school trying to find his fourth grade daughter in the wake of the shooting.

"[I'm] just confused and worried. I'm trying to find out where my baby's at," he told the station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PkXKq_0fonu8jo00
Marco Bello/Reuters - PHOTO: A board with the list of classes/teachers is displayed outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School to be picked up after a suspected shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZGWw_0fonu8jo00
Marco Bello/Reuters - PHOTO: Law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bknQL_0fonu8jo00
ABC News / Map tiles by Google Earth - Map of Robb Elementary School Shooting, Uvalde Texas

The Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also said it is assisting in the investigation.

MORE: 50% jump in active-shooter incidents from 2020 to 2021: FBI

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been briefed on the situation and the agency "is actively coordinating with federal, state, and local partners," a spokesperson said. Customs and Border Protection officials in the area also responded to the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SoLrI_0fonu8jo00
Marco Bello/Reuters - PHOTO: People react outside the Staff Sgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.

The National Counterterrorism Operations Center believes there is "no known terrorism nexus" at this time, according to a law enforcement bulletin obtained by ABC News.

ABC News' Pierre Thomas, Luke Barr, Aaron Katersky, Jack Date, Nicholas Kerr and Mireya Villarreal contributed to this report.

Comments / 3838

TimberGhost
6d ago

THE ONLY WAY TO STOP A BAD PERSON WITH A GUN IS A GOOD PERSON WITH A GUN! FACT!!!! WTF How is this so hard to understand??? A gun is a Tool, no better or worse than the person holding it! Make all the laws you want, criminals don't care, when you make these laws to restrict gun you are only restricting law abiding citizens.

Reply(211)
398
TruBlackness Afrikkka
6d ago

When you ignore the problem the problem grows bigger.....Keep lose gun laws and keep focusing on suppressing the black vote is the agenda!

Reply(299)
338
Joe Rosendo
6d ago

So much for the "This wouldn't happen in a gun loving open carry state"....where are the armed heroes the Texans are always singing praises of? Probably out storming the Capitol?

Reply(89)
181
Related
The Independent

Texas shooting: Gunman’s mother says he ‘had his reasons for what he did’ and begs victims for forgiveness

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.Nineteen students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde were killed in the mass shooting on Tuesday.The massacre, carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was the deadliest school shooting in the US since Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago.Speaking after her son was shot dead by law enforcement officers, Adriana Martinez Reyes said she had no explanation for his attack on the school.“I have no words to say....
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Amerie
Person
Aaron Katersky
KWTX

Missing Fort Hood soldier found

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood late Sunday announced PVT Brendan Lush, who had been missing since Monday, May 9, had been located and was being returned to his Army unit with the assistance of law enforcement. “As he returns to the care of his leadership this evening, he...
FORT HOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Fbi#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Army
AOL Corp

Texas school shooting suspect's grandfather speaks out

The grandfather of the accused gunman in Tuesday's deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, said he did not know that his grandson had recently purchased two AR-15-style rifles. "I don't like weapons. I cannot be around weapons," Rolando Reyes, 72, told ABC News' Matt Gutman. "I hate...
UVALDE, TX
ABC News

ABC News

672K+
Followers
156K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy