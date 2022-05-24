Nick Saban’s longevity ‘maybe eliminates Crimson Tide’ from signing Arch Manning

On Tuesday Andy Bunker and Sam Crenshaw (in for Randy McMichael) were joined by DawgNationDaily Host Brandon Adams who talked about the Georgia Bulldogs recruitment of 2023 5-star quarterback prospect, Arch Manning.

“On the one hand I think Georgia offensively is far more explosive a year ago then people give them credit for. Of course the last 3 years offensively has improved way more than maybe people realize to the point where I think that Georgia has earned the right to be in an Arch Manning conversation not because of how bad it needs him but because of how well it ‘s been growing offensively. Which the only logical next step is to bring in the kind of guy that potentially be the kind of great quarterback that Arch Manning could be,” replied Adams when asked about why Arch Manning should chose Georgia.

“The fact of the matter is I don’t think Nick Saban is going to be the coach at Alabama for the entirety of Arch Manning’s college career so I think that maybe eliminates the Crimson Tide as much as anything else. Saban’s 70 years old, he is about to be done as a coach at some point in time and I believe it’s sooner rather than later,” Adams added on why Arch Manning wouldn’t chose playing at Alabama.

Check out what else Brandon Adams had to say about Arch Manning’s recruitment including why he thinks Georgia is a better option for Manning than Texas.

Tune into Andy & Randy Monday-Friday from 10a-2p.