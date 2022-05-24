ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Nick Saban’s longevity ‘maybe eliminates Crimson Tide’ from signing Arch Manning

By Brian Gebhardt, Middays W Andy Randy
 6 days ago

On Tuesday Andy Bunker and Sam Crenshaw (in for Randy McMichael) were joined by DawgNationDaily Host Brandon Adams who talked about the Georgia Bulldogs recruitment of 2023 5-star quarterback prospect, Arch Manning.

“On the one hand I think Georgia offensively is far more explosive a year ago then people give them credit for. Of course the last 3 years offensively has improved way more than maybe people realize to the point where I think that Georgia has earned the right to be in an Arch Manning conversation not because of how bad it needs him but because of how well it ‘s been growing offensively. Which the only logical next step is to bring in the kind of guy that potentially be the kind of great quarterback that Arch Manning could be,” replied Adams when asked about why Arch Manning should chose Georgia.

“The fact of the matter is I don’t think Nick Saban is going to be the coach at Alabama for the entirety of Arch Manning’s college career so I think that maybe eliminates the Crimson Tide as much as anything else. Saban’s 70 years old, he is about to be done as a coach at some point in time and I believe it’s sooner rather than later,” Adams added on why Arch Manning wouldn’t chose playing at Alabama.

Check out what else Brandon Adams had to say about Arch Manning’s recruitment including why he thinks Georgia is a better option for Manning than Texas.

Tune into Andy & Randy Monday-Friday from 10a-2p.

The Spun

Former Georgia Football Player Joins The Coaching Staff

Georgia football will be welcoming back a former player to Kirby Smart's coaching staff for this season. On Sunday, former Bulldogs defensive back Sheldon Dawson revealed that he will be returning to his alma mater as a defensive quality control coach and assistant defensive backs coach. "Excited to accept the...
crescentcitysports.com

Former Amite, Georgia DB Daran Branch to walk-on at LSU

Former Amite High School defensive back Daran Branch will enroll at LSU as a preferred walk-on. The 6-2, 190-pound Branch did not play last season, leaving Georgia’s team before the start of their national championship campaign. In two games as a true freshman with the Bulldogs, he made one tackle.
CBS 46

Woman with rare tumor gets miracle surgery from Georgia doctor

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wendy Johnson kept having a numb sensation on one side of her face. Eventually it got worse; moving to her mouth and her head, so doctors in Albany got to work and determined she needed a rare surgery to remove a benign tumor outside her brain stem.
Luay Rahil

The 6th richest person in Atlanta, Georgia

The Cathy family's fortune exceeds $14.2 billion, and most of their wealth comes from owning Chick-fil-A. S. Truett Cathy founded the popular fast-food chain in the 1960s, and the business has remained in the hands of second-and third-generation family members since then.
11Alive

Longtime Atlanta meteorologist Johnny Beckman dies

ATLANTA — A beloved longtime Atlanta meteorologist has died. Johnny Beckman has passed away, his daughter shared on social media. He graced hundreds of thousands of screens during his 40-year career in the local television industry, according to his LinkedIn page. He died on Sunday. The metro Atlanta icon...
nowhabersham.com

Father arrested in shooting at Mt. Airy church

New details are emerging about the events surrounding a shooting at a church in Mt. Airy Wednesday morning. The incident on the property of Central Alliance Church happened across the street from the Habersham Ninth Grade Academy and Habersham Central High School. While officials stress it was not school-related, the schools were placed on lockdown and the heavy police presence had the community on edge in the wake of Tuesday’s deadly school shooting in Texas.
