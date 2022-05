WILLMAR, Minn. – MnDOT is moving forward with the installation of LED intersection warning signs at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9 in New London. These flashing signs will alert drivers of traffic approaching the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9. The intent of the warning signs is to alert drivers of approaching traffic, impacting a driver’s reaction time in the event they need to brake, which should decrease the number and severity of crashes at the intersection. The intersection warning signs, will be installed approximately 1,000 feet from the intersection.

