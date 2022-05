Regarding Steve Bohnel’s Jan. 20 article, “Report says Montgomery County has good bus service but region needs more investment,” Gaithersburg residents await the extension of Flash Bus service to the upcounty, giving us the opportunity to shed our cars for intercounty travel and to access Metro for Washington, D.C., designations. Gaithersburg and Rockville are major employment, research and educational hubs, housing the biotech industry, National Institutes of Standards and Technology, Universities at Shady Grove and Montgomery Community College, and need more transit options.

