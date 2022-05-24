ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters quickly stop fire from spreading after heavy flames damage townhome in Gurnee

By LMCS Staff Report
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
 6 days ago
Heavy flames damaged a townhouse in Gurnee Saturday but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze before it spread to adjoining units, fire officials said. The Gurnee Fire Department and Gurnee Police Department responded around 1:27 a.m. Saturday to the 900 block of Taylor Drive in...

