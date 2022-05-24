ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Walker declines to say if he backed Perdue or Kemp in Ga. gubernatorial primary

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R) declined to say on Tuesday if he voted for former Sen. David Perdue (R) or incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in the Peach State’s gubernatorial race after casting his vote in the primary.

“I’m going to wait and see who wins. Whoever wins, I’m going to get behind him,” Walker said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And I hope the guy that loses gets behind him as well. I said it when I first got in this race, we have to come together as a party.”

Walker also struck a message of unity when he was asked if he wanted to stump with former President Trump should he win the Republican primary in the Georgia Senate race.

“If he wants to come down, I told him he and his family could come down,” Walker said, according to the news outlet. “President Trump has been more than just a friend. I’ve known him since 1982. I want him to come down. I want all Republicans to come down and campaign for me, because we’ve got to bring this party together.”

Walker’s comments come amid a GOP Georgia primary that has divided some high-profile Republicans.

On Monday, Trump held a telerally with Perdue while former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned with Kemp. Kemp’s campaign confirmed to The Hill earlier this month that Marc Short, former chief of staff to Pence, had joined Kemp’s campaign team.

In February, Walker was asked whom he supported in Georgia’s gubernatorial race, responding, “I don’t support either one of them. I’m mad at both of them.”

“I speak the truth and let me tell you why. I’ve known Gov. Kemp since I was 16 years old. I’ve known Sen. Perdue since I was 19, and this is what I want to say to everyone here: I want to bring this party together. We got to bring this party together,” he continued.

“What has happened now is some people get sour grapes and they don’t get out and vote. But I want to say this to whoever loses that race — whether it’s Gov. Kemp or Sen. Perdue — he needs to tell his people to go vote for the other,” he added.

