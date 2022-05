Midland High swept Meridian 6-0 and 5-1 in nonleague softball on Friday to improve to 29-6. In the opener, the Chemics scored twice in the second inning and four times in the fourth, while the Mustangs committed four errors. Rachel Mecca got the win, going the distance and allowing five hits and one walk.

