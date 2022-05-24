ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Eckstein talks about new ‘Star Wars Mindful Matters’

By Kobe Siy, Sam Rubin
 6 days ago

Lucasfilm has launched “Star Wars Mindful Matters,” a new series of shorts on Star Wars Kids, written by and starring Ashley Eckstein.

The video series is the latest project from Eckstein, who is the voice of Ahsoka Tano in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels.” In each short video, Eckstein will lead one Star Wars-inspired mindful exercise, teaching viewers that it only takes a moment to make a powerful difference in one’s day.

Each episode is clinically based.

To watch episodes of “Star Wars Mindful Masters,” visit the Star Wars Kids website .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 24, 2022.

