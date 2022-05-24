ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two Hall County men arrested for methamphetamine trafficking

By Austin Eller, More Articles From Austin »
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Hall County men were arrested Monday after authorities found them in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine. The Hall County Sheriff's Office...

Cherri Ashton
5d ago

Awesome job officers! You're heroes to the community. Thank you for your service and God bless you!

