Two Hall County men arrested for methamphetamine trafficking

On Friday May 20, 2022, Kyla Ann Padgett, a 25 year-old woman from LaFayette, Georgia was convicted by a Walker County jury of Involuntary Manslaughter for the death of her 22-month old daughter, Ryleigh Padgett. The evidence presented at trial showed that on June 4, 2020, Kyla Padgett was using methamphetamine and marijuana while her young daughter was in her care. Padgett brought her daughter and a male friend to a wooded area approximately a mile from Padgett’s house, where the three spent the evening. Padgett placed her daughter to sleep in the cluttered backseat of her vehicle. Early in the morning on June 5, 2020, Padgett and her male friend fell asleep in the vehicle, with Padgett sleeping in the driver’s seat. Padgett’s daughter woke on multiple occasions, and Padgett repeatedly placed the young child in the backseat of the vehicle, unrestrained in any type of car seat, while Padgett slept in the front. The backseat where Ryleigh was placed by the defendant was full of various items including a bottle of whiskey and a knife.

WALKER COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO