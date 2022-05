It’s not like anyone these days in metro Boston’s highly competitive housing market is walking away with a bargain basement deal. Limited inventory because of underbuilding of housing following the aftermath of the Great Recession means there has been a national imbalance of demand far exceeding the available supply. It is even more exacerbated in metro Boston, where available land to develop is scarce and the approvals process for any kind of project can be a tedious battle.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO