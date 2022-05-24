ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, TX

Texas Police Make Largest Drug Bust In Department History

By Dani Medina
 6 days ago
Photo: Lake Worth Police Department

The Lake Worth Police Department made a record-breaking drug bust over the weekend.

While serving an arrest warrant for Jon "Spanky" Curb in the 6000 block of Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth Police officers observed several drug paraphernalia items in plain view , prompting a search, officials said in a press release. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home thanks to the items seen in plain view as probable cause.

Police seized 3.75 kilograms of drugs, worth an estimated street value of $2,285,250. "This seizure is 72 times larger than average operations, making it the largest illicit pharmaceutical seizure in department history," the police department said. The volume of drugs represents an estimated 11,721 lethal doses.

The following items were found and seized from Curb's residence, according to the press release:

  • 11 guns, one of which was stolen
  • 2 homemade suppressors
  • 1 pill press
  • 3,390 grams of suspected amphetamine (Adderall) in the form of powder, rock and homemade pills
  • 18.6 grams of suspected fentanyl powder
  • 17 grams of suspected DMT
  • 54 grams of suspected cocaine
  • 186 grams of suspected promethazine syrup
  • 20 grams of suspected homemade alprazolam (Xanax) pills
  • 42 grams of suspected methamphetamine

Curb was charged with two counts of manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance and is currently being held at the Tarrant County Jail. More charges are pending further lab testing. This case is currently under review for federal adoption with the DEA and ATF.

