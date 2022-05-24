ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BBC to announce further cuts to output with redundancies possible

By Jim Waterson Media editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=490Bzw_0fonov6i00
The BBC HQ entrance Photograph: Frank Augstein/AP

The BBC is preparing to announce further cuts to its output before the end of the month, with the corporation’s staff waiting to see whether their jobs will be on the line.

The public broadcaster has already undergone multiple rounds of redundancies and cuts over the past decade as a result of continuous below-inflation licence fee increases. It now needs to find a further £285m in savings as a result of the announcement in January by Nadine Dorries, the culture secretary, that the licence fee would be frozen at £159 for the next two years.

This means the corporation’s bosses are likely to announce further redundancies while still implementing cuts imposed on it by the last licence fee settlement.

The director general, Tim Davie , has repeatedly emphasised the need to invest in the corporation’s digital operations, as opposed to its traditional outlets. But he has also signalled that he will largely attempt to keep broadcast television and radio station outlets open and instead cut back their programming budgets.

It had been speculated that services such as 5 Live could be shuttered as part of an attempt to reduce the vast number of outlets operated by the BBC , although this is now thought to be unlikely. Davie had his fingers burned back in 2010 when he led the unsuccessful attempt to close down the 6 Music and Asian Network radio stations , a decision that was abandoned in the face of public opposition.

Related: The fight for the future of the BBC | podcast

This time Davie may have fewer options and he has previously said “everything’s on the agenda” when it comes to finding the latest set of savings. On Monday he told a House of Lords select committee that the BBC had lost 1,200 staff in the past 18 months and said more would be leaving.

Davie told peers the corporation is trying to work out how best to make the savings required by the government – but pledged to “do everything I can to make sure that these choices are protecting the things we all care about”.

Freezing the licence fee at a time when inflation is running at a 40-year high means the BBC cannot afford to make the same number of programmes. The corporation is also losing on- and off-screen staff – including the likes of Andrew Marr and Emily Maitlis – to commercial rivals who can offer higher salaries.

The BBC now faces a battle over its entire financial future, with Dorries preparing to launch a review on the future of the licence fee after the corporation’s current royal charter expires at the end of 2027. The culture secretary has already said she does not believe the current funding model – which charges households based on whether they watch live television or use BBC iPlayer – is suitable for the modern era.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

Stampede at charity event in Nigeria leaves 31 people dead and seven injured

A stampede at a church charity event in southern Nigeria on Saturday left 31 people dead and seven injured, a shocking development at a programme that organisers said aimed to “offer hope” to those in need. The stampede at the programme organised by the Kings Assembly pentecostal church...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Maitlis
Person
Andrew Marr
Person
Tim Davie
Person
Nadine Dorries
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
CANCER
The Guardian

At least 27 civilians killed by rebels in Democratic Republic of the Congo

At least 27 civilians have been killed by members of a notorious rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the army and Red Cross said. The Kivu Security Tracker (KST), which monitors violence in the region via a team of experts on the ground, posted on Twitter to say that at least 27 civilians were killed in Saturday’s attack by the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Two#Bbc Radio#Bbc Iplayer#Redundancies#Bbc Hq#Asian Network
The Guardian

The Donald and the Kremlin Don: how Trump’s toxic legacy helps Putin

Even by Donald Trump’s chaotic standards, the “comprehensive peace agreement” for Afghanistan signed by the US in Doha in February 2020 was a huge own goal. The pact posited no binding ceasefire, no power-sharing requirements, and no political roadmap. In return for some mumbo-jumbo about al-Qaida, Trump pledged total, unconditional US and Nato withdrawal within 14 months.
POTUS
The Guardian

Alan White obituary

Alan White, who has died aged 72 after a short illness, was one of rock’s most versatile and highly regarded drummers. He will be chiefly remembered for his career with the British progressive rockers Yes, whom he joined in 1972 after the departure of their original drummer, Bill Bruford. Had White’s health not been failing, the band’s forthcoming tour next month would have marked his 50 years with it.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Guardian

I am queer and proud – even though I am now married to a man

A fortnight ago, I sat in a chilly, near-empty basement bar in Prague that smelled of beer, sweat and fried cheese, watching the Czech equivalent of David Gray. Between songs, he swigged disconsolately from a bottle of red wine. He was obviously as sad as my husband and I were about the night out. After two tequilas, we cut our losses.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

292K+
Followers
74K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy