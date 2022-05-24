Low-speed chase ensues with horse and buggy after driver falls asleep behind the reins

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (Storyful/KFOR) – “There’s a Bud Light can sitting in there, and he’s passed clean out,” an Ashtabula County deputy tells another, as the horse and carriage pass by, with the driver, dressed in traditional Amish clothing, asleep behind the reins.

The May 14th incident started with a call to law enforcement about a wrong-way driver. Turns out, the horse was trotting wherever it pleased with its owner asleep.

It turned into a low speed chase that ended after the horse accidentally rammed the buggy into the deputy’s vehicle, ejecting the driver, according to reports. When authorities detained the driver, he told deputies he was 21-years-old.

That driver was then transported to the Orwell Police Department. He has been identified as Nathan Miller, according to local media. Miller reportedly refused a field sobriety test, but did agree to a breathalyzer test, which registered a .063%.

