ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Count of RivCo homeless shows an increase in sheltered families

By KESQ News Team
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9wfC_0fonofEK00

The annual Homeless Point in Time Count in Riverside County shows a total of 3316 people, an increase of 15%, according to a presentation at the Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning.

"Our challenge here is to remember that behind every single one of these numbers, There are real lives and people who still are relying on us to help create a path out of homelessness," said Director of Housing and Workforce Solutions Heidi Marshall. "Our work is not done," she said,"but I do believe that based on these statistics that we are heading in the right direction, The count does show that we're getting folks off the streets and into care."

Indio and Palm Springs are two of the four cities with the highest number of unsheltered individuals.

Top 4 Unsheltered Cities

Riverside 514
Palm Springs 222
Corona 110
Indio 105
Source: Riverside County Point in Time Count 2022

Those cities were noted for making efforts to address homelessness. "They made their own investments and leverage those of the counties they have built their own infrastructure, invested in sheltering models, and truly are taking a leadership role in working with our system of care to get people off the street."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SEDmP_0fonofEK00

Riverside County spokesperson Brooke Federico shared a statement reading in part, "The unsheltered count decreased 8 percent and is the result of steep housing investments made with $196 million in COVID-19 relief funding that helped 26,665 households remain housed during the pandemic. The count identified a total of 3,316 sheltered and unsheltered homeless adults and children throughout the county, which is 15 percent higher than the count in 2020, which was 2,884."

I-TEAM: News Channel 3 reveals successes, failures, and costs of new efforts to get people into permanent homes

https://youtu.be/BBZPD8Yk9j8

The count of unsheltered and sheltered individuals year to year in each city in District 4 is shown in the table below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MmB7C_0fonofEK00

When considering the number of people experiencing homelessness who are in the shelter system, the count shows an increase of over 83% from 2021. "This is the number that we want to increase because it means that we are getting folks out of the streets and into a shelter system," Marshall told the board members.

2022 Homeless Point in Time Count Download

Nearly half of the people contacted during this year's count asked to receive follow-up services.
For more information on the 2022 Homeless Point In Time Count, click here.

https://youtu.be/4V_DfEvOZDw

Marshall says this report shows an optimistic look at the efforts to address homelessness in Riverside County.

"What is truly remarkable, remarkable from these figures, is that we didn't see a dramatic increase in the number of people who are unsheltered given our current state of the economy, considering historic inflation numbers, record-breaking rent increases and the lowest vacancy rates that I've seen in the last 20 years. It all points to a high-performing system."

Director of Housing and Workforce Solutions Heidi MarshalL

News Channel 3 is looking further into the report and will provide an in-depth update tonight on News Channel 3 at 5:00.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Count of RivCo homeless shows an increase in sheltered families appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

Related
thepalmspringspost.com

Palm Springs second only to Riverside in number of homeless found during point-in-time count

The results of Riverside County’s single day point-in-time count of homeless people are in, and there are few surprised for Palm Springs. Driving the news: Volunteers fanned out across the county, including here in Palm Springs, in February. Their task was to simply count how many people were on the streets during one period of one day. It marked the first in-person count in two years due to the pandemic. Results were released this week, and they are used to help determine the county’s allotment of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

FEMA still offers reimbursement for COVID-19 funeral-related costs

FEMA states on its website it has given $2.3 billion to more than 351-thousand people to assist with COVID-19-related funeral costs for deaths occurring on or after January 20, 2020. The assistance helped pay for the funerals of more than 369,000 people who died from COVID-19. Riverside County Health has reported 6,448 total COVID-19 deaths The post FEMA still offers reimbursement for COVID-19 funeral-related costs appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

City of San Diego wants to return unclaimed money owed to the public

San Diego, CA–The City of San Diego has identified more than $840,000 that can be returned to nearly 1,070 residents and business owners. The money belongs to individuals who have paid for City of San Diego services or have done business with the city during the last three years. Individual refund amounts are in the range between $1 and $77,500.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
City
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Society
Indio, CA
Society
Riverside County, CA
Society
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
Palm Springs, CA
Government
Indio, CA
Government
KESQ News Channel 3

431 acre Elk fire in Yucca Valley now 75% contained; 2 people arrested.

Firefighters say the Elk fire in Yucca Valley is now 75% contained. Two 18-year-old campers were arrested for allegedly starting a fire in Yucca Valley that grew to 431 acres. The fire started near Elk Trail in Yucca Valley on Thursday and left the area covered in smoke, making it hard for some to breathe. The post 431 acre Elk fire in Yucca Valley now 75% contained; 2 people arrested. appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Groundbreaking Ceremony in the City of Indio for the new Public Safety Campus

Today community leaders say it was a momentous day for the city of Indio. The groundbreaking ceremony of phase one of the Public Safety Complex happened at 8 am this morning.Public officials from a variety of public safety departments and community members in the Coachella Valley and Riverside county were supporting the city of Indio The post Groundbreaking Ceremony in the City of Indio for the new Public Safety Campus appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two homes destroyed by flames in Indio, a third was damaged overnight

Firefighters were on the scene of an overnight fire inside an Indio mobile home park Monday morning. They were called to the Arabian Mobile Home Park off Calhoun Street shortly before 1:56 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters say two mobile homes, a carport, and two vehicles were destroyed. A third mobile home was also damaged. The American Red Cross is The post Two homes destroyed by flames in Indio, a third was damaged overnight appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Economy#Homeless Point#The Board Of Supervisors#Riverside County Point
KESQ News Channel 3

In-person voting begins for June Primary election

Riverside County residents now have the option to go vote in person for the June Primary election at any of the county's Vote Centers. Click HERE to find a full list of in-person Vote Center locations in Riverside County. Starting Saturday, in-person voting is available 10 days before Election Day on June 7. The county The post In-person voting begins for June Primary election appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

30-40 acre fire threatening homes & ranches in Yucca Valley

A 30-to-40-acre vegetation fire burning in Yucca Valley is threatening several nearby homes and ranches. The fire is burning near the area of Elk Trail and San Andreas Road. We've received several calls from residents of the area reporting smoke since about 1 p.m. At around 3:45 p.m., the San Bernardino County Fire Department confirmed The post 30-40 acre fire threatening homes & ranches in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

DMV to extend hours for summer, including at local offices

The DMV announced that they will have extended hours from June through September at 64 offices across California. Palm Springs, Palm Dessert, and Banning will be open during those hours. They are set to open at 7 a.m. every weekday except Wednesdays, when they will be open at 9 a.m. https://twitter.com/CA_DMV/status/1529885148086513666?s=20&t=JZjHR6C3ufpkemBF8-ZBwg The DMV said that The post DMV to extend hours for summer, including at local offices appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Lost Lake fire near Arizona border burns 4,758 acres, 0% contained

BLYTHE, Calif. (CNS) — A growing vegetation fire that has burned at least 4,758 acres is 0% contained Friday and poses a threat to the Lost Lake Resort north of Blythe, near the Arizona border, officials said. The fire had been reported at about 1,500 acres Friday morning but...
BLYTHE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
HeySoCal

Earthquake in San Bernardino shakes Southland, reportedly rattles DTLA

As several large earthquakes shook the Pacific Rim region this week, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Southern California early Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. No damage or injuries resulted from the quake that struck just before 2:30 a.m. about 3 miles below ground. The earthquake’s epicenter was in the...
KESQ News Channel 3

Guidance for Coachella Valley families on speaking with children about violence

Coachella Valley parents are among those nationwide now faced with explaining the tragedy of mass shootings to their children. There is support for adults, like parents and school employees, to help young individuals feel safer, by establishing a sense of security and engaging with them about their fears. Palm Springs Unified School District's Superintendent Dr. The post Guidance for Coachella Valley families on speaking with children about violence appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Boy scouts honor fallen soldiers with flag planting at the cemetery

Local boy scout troops from the Coachella Valley planted American flags at the graves of fallen military members on Monday in honor of Memorial Day. Every year the boy scouts help local veterans in the planting of the flags. For Ryan McCollum who is part of Troop 1701, he said he's been doing this for The post Boy scouts honor fallen soldiers with flag planting at the cemetery appeared first on KESQ.
MILITARY
theavtimes.com

AG announces felony arrests in alleged $10M recycling fraud scheme

Six people have been arrested for allegedly operating a recycling fraud scheme in Los Angeles County that scammed more than $10 million from the state’s recycling program by bringing more than nine tons of out-of-state materials from Arizona for redemption, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Wednesday. The defendants...
KESQ News Channel 3

Investigation underway after shooting in Coachella shopping center

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office (RSO) is investigating a shooting at a Coachella shopping center Monday morning that sent one man to the hospital. Deputies said the shooting happened in the shopping center off of Highway 111. This is the same shopping center as Food 4 Less, Big 5, and Fallas Paredes. According to RSO, The post Investigation underway after shooting in Coachella shopping center appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/24/22

In Riverside County, there were 1,861 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 16, hospitalizations have increased by 25% with 80. ICU cases increased by one, with five current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported five new COVID-19 related deaths. In San Bernardino County, there...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy