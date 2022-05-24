ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify man for questioning

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 6 days ago
Help to identify man for questioning The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help to identify the owner of the above-pictured Ford pickup truck. (Clay County Sheriff’s Office)

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help to identify the owner of a Ford pickup truck wanted for questioning about an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies say the incident happened on April 29, 2022, at a Winn-Dixie parking lot at 2720 Blanding Boulevard.

The truck owner is described by police as an older white male, with a bald or shaved head, glasses, and facial hair. There was also a white male juvenile with long, possibly shoulder-length brown hair in the vehicle.

If you have any information on this vehicle or who the subject is, please contact Deputy S. English at (904) 264-6512 or via email at senglish@claysheriff.com.

You can also submit a SaferWatch tip via the app and remain anonymous or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 945-TIPS (8477).

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

