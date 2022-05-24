Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify man for questioning

Help to identify man for questioning The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help to identify the owner of the above-pictured Ford pickup truck. (Clay County Sheriff’s Office)

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help to identify the owner of a Ford pickup truck wanted for questioning about an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies say the incident happened on April 29, 2022, at a Winn-Dixie parking lot at 2720 Blanding Boulevard.

The truck owner is described by police as an older white male, with a bald or shaved head, glasses, and facial hair. There was also a white male juvenile with long, possibly shoulder-length brown hair in the vehicle.

If you have any information on this vehicle or who the subject is, please contact Deputy S. English at (904) 264-6512 or via email at senglish@claysheriff.com.

You can also submit a SaferWatch tip via the app and remain anonymous or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 945-TIPS (8477).

