Sports Briefs

Bogalusa Venture Crew 313 has spots available on its canoe racing teams. The group is preparing for several canoe races this spring. Participants must be between the ages of 13 and 21. There is no cost to join, as the crew funds the racing through its work programs. The...

Lois Bailey

Lois Forbes Bailey, 68, a resident of the Hilltop Community, passed away Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans. She was a former longtime resident of Baton Rouge where she worked for many years in rental-property management at different locations around the LSU campus. Lois loved tending to the beautiful flower gardens at her home and making birdhouses and other crafts. She also enjoyed perch and bass fishing in the creeks, rivers and ponds throughout the area.
Shan Miley

Mrs. Shan “Shanny” Sumrall Miley, a resident of Bogalusa, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the age of 56. Shan is survived by her husband, Floyd Miley; her children, Ryan (Rusti) Miley, William (Cheyenne) Sumrall and Bryan Miley; her mother, Willie Mae Sumrall; and her grandchildren, Piper Seal, Hunter Miley, Colbi Miley, Fisher Miley, Michael West, Rowan Miley and Laikyn Miley. She is also survived by her aunt, Veda (Emmett) Jenkins; and her cousins, Theresa Jenkins, Ragen (Gilbert) Spears, Faith (Zack) Ginn, Craig (Suzanne) McGinnis, Tal, Tye, Tait, and Trevor Dupont, Elsie and Lynda Galloway; and several nieces and nephews.
