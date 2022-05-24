Sports Briefs

Mrs. Shan “Shanny” Sumrall Miley, a resident of Bogalusa, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the age of 56. Shan is survived by her husband, Floyd Miley; her children, Ryan (Rusti) Miley, William (Cheyenne) Sumrall and Bryan Miley; her mother, Willie Mae Sumrall; and her grandchildren, Piper Seal, Hunter Miley, Colbi Miley, Fisher Miley, Michael West, Rowan Miley and Laikyn Miley. She is also survived by her aunt, Veda (Emmett) Jenkins; and her cousins, Theresa Jenkins, Ragen (Gilbert) Spears, Faith (Zack) Ginn, Craig (Suzanne) McGinnis, Tal, Tye, Tait, and Trevor Dupont, Elsie and Lynda Galloway; and several nieces and nephews.
Comments / 0