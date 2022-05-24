Sports Briefs

Lois Forbes Bailey, 68, a resident of the Hilltop Community, passed away Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans. She was a former longtime resident of Baton Rouge where she worked for many years in rental-property management at different locations around the LSU campus. Lois loved tending to the beautiful flower gardens at her home and making birdhouses and other crafts. She also enjoyed perch and bass fishing in the creeks, rivers and ponds throughout the area.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO