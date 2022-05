LIMA — It started when Canankamp was watching Tik-Tok and saw a video of a Detroit mobile bar. It was a Wednesday night. Felicia Canankamp said something to Kevin Streets. That Saturday they were on their way to Grable, Indiana, where they bought a trailer. It was a project from October to May to refurbish and equip the old horse trailer. They got it done, not without trial and tribulations, to exactly where they wanted. Now they’re just open to serve the community a varied assortment of beverages from their own business, Hickory Barrel Mobile Bar.

