Justin Thomas wanted a solution. And his caddie gave him one. “There’s nothing,” Jim “Bones” Mackay remembers saying, “to sit out here and fix.”. It’s a few days later now, and Mackay is sharing the moment’s details in an interview with the Caddie Network, though he says any caddie would have responded as he had last Saturday night on the range at Southern Hills. And maybe he’s right. But Thomas said he wouldn’t have won the PGA Championship without what went down, so maybe there’s also some modesty mixed in.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO