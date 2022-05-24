ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, IL

Tuesday Police Blotter

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffingham Police arrested 40 year old Shane M. Hall of Effingham for criminal damage to property >$500. Shane was taken to the Effingham County jail. Effingham Police arrested 31 year old Lucas C. McDaniel of Edgewood for an Effingham County FTA warrant for domestic battery/physical contact. Lucas was taken to the...

www.effinghamradio.com

Effingham Radio

Henry F. Bennett, 76

Henry F. Bennett, 76, of Beecher City, IL passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. Henry was born on May 13, 1946, in Cowden, one of seven sons, to Thomas Myron and Ada Mae (Horath) Bennett. He was a graduate of Cowden High School, went on to serve his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Through the years Henry worked as an ironworker, in construction, farming and he owned and operated Beecher City Equipment for over 40 years. He loved his machinery, especially backhoes, and he loved his community. Henry was a generous soul when it came to supporting the Beecher City Community whether donating his time or resources to help whenever he could. He was also a family man who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his brothers and grandchildren. Henry will be dearly missed by all those who were blessed to call him dad, grandpa, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
BEECHER CITY, IL
Effingham Radio

Loop Lake Shelbyville Bike Ride

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Friends of Lake Shelbyville are excited to be hosting the Loop Lake Shelbyville bike ride on Saturday, June 11th, 2022. All rides will start from the Lake Shelbyville Visitor and will include options for a 22 mile, 34 mile, 48 mile or a 65 mile ride. Proceeds for the ride will benefit the Friends of Lake Shelbyville (FOLS). The FOLS provides education, historical interpretation, recreational and environmental improvements at Lake Shelbyville.
Effingham Radio

Teutopolis Village Board to Meet Wednesday

Teutopolis, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Teutopolis Village Board is set to meet on Wednesday, June 1st at 7:00pm. An Ordinance Authorizing Grant of Easement – Project Ameren Illinois Company, d/b/a Ameren Illinois, an Illinois Corporation. Applying for the ITEP sidewalk grant. Accept IDOT Agreement Amendment No. 1. A Resolution amending...
TEUTOPOLIS, IL
Effingham Radio

Recipient Announced for 2022 ACHS Baseball Scholarship

Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce the recipient for the inaugural year of the 2022 ACHS Baseball Scholarship. Hayden Siebert is a 2022 graduate of Altamont Community High School. He will be attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville studying business this August. Hayden played baseball four years at ACHS.
ALTAMONT, IL
Effingham Radio

2022 Dieterich Graduates Receive Scholarships from Community Education Endowment

The Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce that 20 Dieterich High School seniors have been named recipients of the 2022 Dieterich Community Education Endowment Scholarship. A total of $12,000 has been awarded to the following students:. Kaitlyn Boerngen, Maggie Britton, Madilyn Brummer, Hailey Budde, Brian Crum, Emily Hall,...
DIETERICH, IL

