Tuesday Police Blotter

Henry F. Bennett, 76, of Beecher City, IL passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. Henry was born on May 13, 1946, in Cowden, one of seven sons, to Thomas Myron and Ada Mae (Horath) Bennett. He was a graduate of Cowden High School, went on to serve his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Through the years Henry worked as an ironworker, in construction, farming and he owned and operated Beecher City Equipment for over 40 years. He loved his machinery, especially backhoes, and he loved his community. Henry was a generous soul when it came to supporting the Beecher City Community whether donating his time or resources to help whenever he could. He was also a family man who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his brothers and grandchildren. Henry will be dearly missed by all those who were blessed to call him dad, grandpa, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

BEECHER CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO