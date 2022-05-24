ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Jake Roberts Is Scared He Is Losing His Friendship With WWE HOFer

By Eric Mutter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, AEW’s Jake Roberts gave a worrying update regarding the health of Ricky Steamboat, one that turned out to be misleading after Steamboat revealed he was doing just fine. On the latest episode of the “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, Roberts attempted to clear the air regarding what he’d previously...

PWMania

PHOTOS: Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Get Married, WWE Stars Attend

AEW star Andrade El Idolo and WWE star Charlotte Flair have married. On Friday, Flair and Andrade married at the Hacienda Mi Ranchito venue in Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico. Several WWE stars, including Nia Jax, Apollo Crews and his wife, and Finn Balor and his wife, were seen on social media attending the wedding. There were also family members and other friends in attendance. Although it has not been confirmed, it appears that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was present with Wendy Barlow.
WWE
ClutchPoints

WWE News: Randy Orton’s actual condition following news of injury

Randy Orton was reportedly injured following his match last Friday Night SmackDown against The Usos in a Championship Unification match. Last Monday Night, Riddle came out alone to address the RK-Bros’ loss in the May 19 episode of SmackDown in the Title Unification match against The Usos. Riddle vowed vengeance on the Bloodline, who have apparently injured his partner, Randy Orton. Riddle also mentioned how Orton’s back has been bad for a while and that he knows his partner is at home resting.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Simone Johnson, The Rock’s Daughter, Gets New WWE Ring Name

Simone Johnson, daughter of The Rock, has received a new WWE in-ring name. Johnson will now be known as Ava Raine. She changed her Twitter account name on Sunday. Johnson also tweeted out a statement about the change and how it doesn’t discredit her family legacy. “I probably sound...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Wrestling Legend Makes Surprise AEW Appearance (And It’s AWESOME)

I remember him. There have been so many wrestlers throughout the years that it can be difficult to remember all of them. All kinds of stars come and go with little to no impact, but there are some that stand out for one reason or another. That is the case with a bunch of stars from WWE’s Attitude Era and another one was back this week, albeit for a completely different company.
Person
Jake Roberts
Person
Ricky Steamboat
Person
Diamond Dallas Page
thecomeback.com

NASCAR superstar’s wife files for divorce

NASCAR star Kurt Busch’s wife Ashley is filing for divorce, according to reports. The divorce papers were filed on May 9 and Busch’s wife accuses him of “committed a tortious act.”. Mrs. Busch did not explain what she meant by that. The couple has been together for...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Dwayne Haskins' Wife Shares Message On His Birthday

Dwayne Haskins' wife Kalabrya just posted a beautiful tribute to Dwayne on what would've been his 25th birthday. She shared the emotional message on her Instagram page, which shows numerous photos and videos before he tragically passed away on Apr. 9. "King Wayne, God decided Simba needed a halo, instead...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Ready For Indy 500: Fans React

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for his NASCAR career, but the legendary driver will be part of another major racing event on Sunday afternoon. The legendary NASCAR driver will be on the call for the Indy 500 on NBC. Earnhardt Jr. will be part of the broadcast, along with Mike...
MOTORSPORTS
PWMania

Lance Storm Addresses Reasons For Stephanie McMahon’s Stepping Away From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Stephanie McMahon recently revealed that she will be leaving WWE to spend more time with her family, a choice that she did not make lightly. Former WWE star and current Impact Wrestling producer Lance Storm had the following to say about McMahon’s decision to leave the company:
WWE
ComicBook

Wardlow Squashes MJF at AEW Double or Nothing, Earns His Freedom and an AEW Job

Wardlow squashed MJF en route to a victory at the start of Double or Nothing, pummeling his former boss with a Powerbomb Symphony before pinning Max with a single foot across his chest. Wardlow finally turned on Friedman at Revolution earlier this year by opting to not hand him the Dynamite Diamond Ring, assisting CM Punk in winning the Dog Collar Match. Wardlow demanded to be let go of his contract, only for Max to make his life hell by forcing to wrestle numerous hand-picked opponents. Eventually, Wardlow earned himself a match where he could be free from his contract, but if he lost he'd never be able to officially sign with AEW.
WWE
Financial World

Bianca Belair: "I'd like to go back to NXT for..."

In a lengthy interview with WJBF NewsChannel 6, Bianca Belair admitted that she never thought of becoming a pro-wrestler. Bianca made her official WWE main roster debut in 2020, entering Smackdown with no great expectations. After dominating the royal brawl in 2021, she starred in a starring role on WrestleMania...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Appearance On AEW Rampage

Former WWE star Gangrel made a cameo appearance during Friday’s live episode of AEW Rampage. As seen below, Gangrel accompanied Young Bucks to the ring for a match against Taylor Rust and Jon Cruz, as Matt & Nick Jackson cosplayed The Hardys. The trio did their best impression of The New Brood, a former WWE stable consisting of Gangrel, Matt & Jeff Hardy. Brandon Cutler, meanwhile, dressed up as Lita.
WWE
PWMania

Jim Ross Names AEW Star He Believes Is Underutilized

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Tony Khan’s decision to sign Jake Roberts to AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer is Lance Archer’s manager, and JR believes he is underutilized:. “Smart move by Tony Khan to bring Jake in. We have such a young...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Big Change To Upcoming WWE Stable

Change of plans. There are a lot of wrestlers in WWE today and it makes sense to have the company put some of them together into one stable. It is a fine way to get a lot of people on the show at once and that is what WWE has been doing for a long time now. That seems to be what they are doing again, though this time it might be something a little bit different than originally planned.
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Reveals Who He Wants to Face at the Forbidden Door PPV

Bryan Danielson discussed the forthcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event with SI.com, as well as who he would like to face in a match. “I would love to wrestle [Kazuchika] Okada. But in the back of my mind, I’m thinking about Zack Sabre Jr. and wrestling him to see who is the best technical wrestler in the world. We have two very different styles of technical wrestling. We wrestled in 2008, and he was just a kid, but I was super impressed with him then. He’s grown into this amazing wrestler, and I don’t ever recall seeing anyone wrestle with his technique.”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Edge Teases Another Surprising Name For His Stable

The Judgement Day is quickly becoming one of the most dominant factions on WWE programming and they’ve been pretty open about the fact that they are looking to recruit more Superstars for the group. Recently Edge has been posting photos of various Superstars with no caption as he teases...
WWE

