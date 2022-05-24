ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Man from Florida arrested Kalamazoo County 2010 rape

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, Mich. - Cameron Alvarez has been arrested in connection to a rape...

WILX-TV

2 injured in Lansing car crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are in the hospital following a car crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Miller Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lansing Police said one driver ran a red light on Miller Road, crashing into...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Early morning shooting in Lansing hospitalizes 2

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A shooting early Monday morning hospitalized two people in Lansing. According to authorities, Lansing Police responded to the shooting near the corner of Deerfield Avenue and Cabot Drive, at about 12:30 a.m. Police said they saw a vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed, but were unable to catch up to it.
LANSING, MI
5 Dead, Several Others Injured During Holiday Weekend Boating Incidents

Five people have died and more than a dozen others experienced series injuries in relation to multiple boating crashes in Georgia and Illinois during Memorial Day weekend. Chatham Emergency Services Chief Philip D. Koster told NBC News that two boats carrying a combined total of nine individuals collided nearly head-on while traveling on Wilmington River near Savannah, Georgia on Saturday (May 28) at some point before 10:42 a.m., when the Coast Guard fielded a report of the crash.
SAVANNAH, GA
Click10.com

Police: 3 people stabbed in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have made an arrest after three people were stabbed on Friday morning at approximately 6:19 a.m. Officers taped off the 1200 block of Southwest 28th Way and made contact with two of the victims who were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. The third victim did not want to be treated.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Estimated $1 million of cocaine found in tractor-trailer

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Florida men are facing charges after an Indiana State Trooper stopped a tractor-trailer on I-70 on Thursday and found an estimated nearly $1 million of cocaine. The trooper stopped the tractor-trailer at MM 37 as part of a routine compliance inspection. The driver,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
CBS Miami

Man faces several charges including pointing laser at BSO aviation unit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 18-year-old Coral Springs man has been arrested after being accused of using blue lights in his vehicle, fleeing and eluding and pointing a laser light at a pilot. Fort Lauderdale police said that at approximately 11:58 p.m. on Friday night, they were notified by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit of a vehicle using red and blue flashing lights. Authorities said the vehicle appeared to be involved in a car show in the area of the 900 block of West Commercial Blvd. Investigators said the vehicle was observed using the red and blue lights unlawfully to stop traffic for the car show. “The BSO Aviation Unit then noticed a green laser being pointed in their direction from the driver’s side of the vehicle,” authorities said. Police said the Aviation Unit followed the vehicle until FLPD, along with units from Wilton Manors PD, located it in the 2000 block of North Federal Highway. Three juvenile passengers were released to their parents and the driver, who was identified as Alex Singleton was arrested.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WILX-TV

Michigan nurse pleads guilty to tampering with hospital fentanyl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A 46-year-old nurse from Sturgis pled guilty Thursday to a charge of tampering with a consumer product. Background: Michigan nurse faces federal charges, accused of tampering with fentanyl vials. According to authorities, Alison Renee Marshall was working as a registered nurse in an interventional radiology...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Docket: Witness to PBC deadly drive-by shooting tells all

This week on The Docket, we hear from a witness to a deadly drive-by shooting in Palm Beach County after the suspect is arrested following an intense police pursuit. Also, a 2010 rape case is solved after DNA matches a Florida man. An elderly woman shoots an intruder dead. And Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd once again does not disappoint.
WNDU

South Bend hockey coach charged with soliciting minor in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend hockey coach has been charged with soliciting a 15-year-old girl for sex in Niles. Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say Christien Joubert, 39, was charged in Berrien County. Authorities say he tried to meet an underage girl at the Hampton Inn in...
NILES, MI
Click10.com

Caretaker who stole $300,000 from Broward couple pleads guilty

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – A woman who admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Broward County couple pleaded guilty to two federal charges connected to the crime. Sherri Lynn Smith, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft...
FORT PIERCE, FL

