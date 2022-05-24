ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Boomer has an idea for a new Aaron Judge contract offer

By Ryan Chichester, Boomer Gio
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bdgQL_0fonmat700

With each passing home run (he hit two more on Monday), the Aaron Judge contract discussion grows louder and more pressing, as other teams could look to offer a load of money to the league’s leading home run hitter in free agency if his continues on his current pace.

The Yankees and Judge could avoid that altogether if they return to the negotiating table and come up with a new contract extension, which they were unable to do before Opening Day when the Yanks offered him a seven-year extension worth $213.5 million.

Judge turned it down, and it seems to be paying off. But Boomer has an idea where the Yanks could offer the same seven-year extension, but still make it more fair for Judge, who is making himself a perennial MVP candidate.

“He wants [$21 million],” Boomer said, noting the salary for this season that Judge wanted in his final year of arbitration, while the Yanks countered with $17 million. “How about we give you $10 more million…as opposed to the [$17 million] we’re offering you in arbitration? And then the seven-year extension. He’s making more money this year, he’s getting paid for what he’s doing right now, significant money, and maybe it gets him to a point where he says yes to that.”

That would be a $27 million salary for this season if they tack on $10 million to the team’s offer, or $31 million if it’s tacked on to Judge’s proposal. It’s unlikely that would get it done, considering the current contract offer would give Judge an AAV of $30.5, or right in line with what it would be in 2022 if the Yanks went that route. Considering big-name free agents like Carlos Correa and Corey Seager are earning higher AAV than that, it will take more to get Judge to sign given the year he’s having (and the one he had last year), but Boomer says Judge, and the Yankees, need to proceed with caution.

“You see what happened to Scherzer? Oblique, eight weeks out,” Boomer said of the Mets ace and the record contract he signed over the offseason. “What I’m saying is what the Yankees are thinking is ‘we’ll go out to 38 years old with him,’ but this is a cautionary tale. You give guys money, and you can’t make it through the season.

“Look at Robbie Cano. There are so many cautionary tales out there. That’s why I would sign him more now if I were the Yankees, and see if I can get him to sign that contract until he’s 38.”

Boomer is focused on Judge’s injury history (which is moving further and further into the rearview since the start of last season) and the back end of a potential contract, but Judge is focused on what he’s done lately. Would a compromise of frontloading a contract by paying him more this season be enough to avoid both an arbitration hearing next month and free agency this winter?

“The numbers that Aaron Judge is putting up now are very unlikely that he’ll be putting those up when he’s 36, 37 and 38,” Boomer said. “That’s the bottom line, and that’s what the analytics geeks, the guys from Yale, Harvard, and MIT, and all that crap, are telling Brian Cashman. I understand that. That’s why I thought it was a fair deal.

“The way to make it even more fair in the eyes of Aaron Judge is to pay him even more this year, because he’s given you an unbelievable performance up to this point.”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees finally starting to phase out struggling slugger

The New York Yankees might be the best team in baseball, but they have significant struggles of their own. With the number of injuries mounting after a tumultuous last week, the Bombers have had to supplement some big losses with depth pieces. General manager Brian Cashman has already made several...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The upgrade at shortstop the Yankees need

Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa has value, mainly as someone who can play in the lineup at 2B/3B/SS. As a defender he’s average at SS, posting a -2 OAA, 5.0 UZR/150, and 0 DRS. At 3B he’s an all-worldly defender and he provides good defensive value at 2B as well. His bat leaves a lot to be desired, with a mere 82 wRC+, and while he steals bases well, he isn’t an elite baserunner. The Yankees can definitely get better at SS, and add to their lineup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Red Sox pitcher gives most damning evidence yet that MLB changed baseballs

In his major league debut on Saturday, Boston Red Sox pitcher Josh Winckowski noticed a difference in the baseballs. Boston Red Sox pitcher Josh Winckowski had a major league baseball debut that won’t go down in history. In his three innings of work, the Boston rookie allowed 4 earned runs. There may have been a reason why his 3.13 ERA from Triple-A didn’t translate to the big leagues other than he was unprepared for the bright lights in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Aaron Judge
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-All Star pitcher receives 80-game suspension from MLB

A former All-Star pitcher is facing a more difficult road back to an MLB roster. Carlos Martinez has been suspended 80 games by MLB, the league announced Friday. Martinez was suspended because he tested positive for the banned substance Ibutamoren. Martinez, 30, pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2013-2021....
MLB
MLB

Trout homers off son, lets him know it

A universal rite of passage of childhood is that first time a child gets the best of a parent in sports. It doesn't matter if it's a strikeout in the backyard or a HORSE victory under the basketball hoop in the driveway, it's a moment of pride and triumph that can stick with a kid forever. But when you're the son of one of the most elite athletes on the planet, that particular milestone might have to wait a bit.
MLB
The Spun

MLB Manager Will Protest During National Anthem: Fans React

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler has apparently decided to take a page out of another San Francisco athlete's book and start protesting during the national anthem. Ahead of today's game against the Cincinnati Reds, Kapler told reporters that he won't be coming out for the national anthem. He said that he plans to protest like that "until I feel better about the direction of our country."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Reds’ Tommy Pham goes full Will Smith on Giants’ Joc Pederson over Fantasy Football

A kerfuffle in baseball isn’t uncommon. Things get heated at times, especially on the field. But, this latest brouhaha was by no means normal. The Cincinnati Reds ended up benching Tommy Pham for Friday’s game after he went full Will Smith mode and straight-up slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson right in the face during batting practice. Why, you ask? Over a disagreement between the two over a Fantasy Football League. How childish.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Yanks#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Cy Young Winner Designated For Assignment

The White Sox made a significant move this Saturday prior to their game against the Cubs, designating left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel for assignment. Keuchel, 34, struggled mightily this season. In eight starts, the former Cy Young winner had a 2-5 record with a 7.88 ERA and 20 strikeouts. This is...
CHICAGO, IL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy