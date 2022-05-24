ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Why the Coast Guard is warning boaters about using a recently-authorized fuel

By Devin Willems, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OghnK_0fonmSmB00

( WFRV ) – The United States Coast Guard wants boaters to be aware of the possible damages that a recently authorized fuel can cause to boats.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit posted on its Facebook of an authorization that allows the summer sale of gasoline containing 15% ethanol (E15). President Joe Biden made the announcement back in April .

Edmond Police search for road rage suspect who threw rock at other driver

E15 is federally prohibited for recreational vessel use, according to the Coast Guard. It also can cause marine engine damage and void marine engine warranty.

Additionally, the fuel has reportedly been shown to make engines run hotter and increase the possibility of a boat fire. The Coast Guard says that signs or warning labels might not be obvious at gas stations.

Oklahoma father of two killed in deadly motorcycle crash

E15 could be marked as “regular 88” or “regular unleaded.” Officials want to make sure boaters use fuel that contains no more than 10% ethanol (E10).

E15 is normally prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns that it adds to smog in high temperatures.

The EPA has lifted seasonal restrictions on E15 in the past, including after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The Trump administration allowed for selling E15 in the summer months two years later but the rule was struck down by a federal appeals court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

The Oklahoma wind machine continues for your Memorial Day!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Strong south winds will continues for your Memorial Day ahead of a cold front slowly dropping southeast toward Oklahoma. You can expect south winds 20 to 30 with gusts to 40 mph for the rest of today!. Temps will warm back well into the 80s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

DOJ launches review of police response to Texas school shooting

(The Hill) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Sunday announced it would review the law enforcement response to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting after officials spent days following the tragedy giving conflicting accounts of how local police and federal authorities handled the situation. A Justice Department spokesman said...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
Oklahoma City, OK
Cars
Edmond, OK
Cars
City
Edmond, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KFOR

Sunny, Hot and WINDY (again) Today

After a mild start, we’ll see another sunny, hot and windy forecast today. Highs this afternoon will be in the 80’s, 90’s and 100’s across Western Oklahoma. In addition to the heat, it will be dry and windy so a Red Flag Fire Warning is in effect.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Ethanol#Vehicles#The Coast Guard#Wfrv
KFOR

Severe storms possible Saturday eve, Memorial Day

Severe storms are possible Saturday evening in western Oklahoma, and could be more widespread Monday and Tuesday. Look for a conditional risk for storms Saturday night. IF storms are able to form, large hail and high wind may be a threat. Sunday will he hot and windy, followed by more...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
KFOR

KFOR

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy