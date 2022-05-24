ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What To Expect When Getting A Bone Density Test

By Robin Rothstein
 6 days ago
If you suspect you have osteoporosis, especially if you are 65 or older, your doctor can confirm this through a bone density test. Here is how that...

Menagerie Tribe
5d ago

Interesting, I’ve had several tests over years & not one doctor or lab official has ever told me what not to eat or take.

Lisa Reimers
5d ago

If you have had hypothyroidism, you may want to talk to your doctor about having one of these tests. My doctor let my hypothyroidism get really out of control, I ended up with osteoporosis by my late 30s. I had always eaten a good diet, was asymptomatic. Test is super easy. Saved my bones.

