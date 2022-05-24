ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Coast Guard warns boaters on newly-authorized fuel

By Nexstar Media Wire, Devin Willems
WLNS
WLNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fcNU_0fonm7ZP00

( WFRV ) – The United States Coast Guard wants boaters to be aware of the possible damages that a recently authorized fuel can cause to boats.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit posted on its Facebook of an authorization that allows the summer sale of gasoline containing 15% ethanol (E15). President Joe Biden made the announcement back in April .

E15 is federally prohibited for recreational vessel use, according to the Coast Guard. It also can cause marine engine damage and void marine engine warranty.

Additionally, the fuel has reportedly been shown to make engines run hotter and increase the possibility of a boat fire. The Coast Guard says that signs or warning labels might not be obvious at gas stations.

Man details escape from roommate’s kidnapping attempt

E15 could be marked as “regular 88” or “regular unleaded.” Officials want to make sure boaters use fuel that contains no more than 10% ethanol (E10).

E15 is normally prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns that it adds to smog in high temperatures.

The EPA has lifted seasonal restrictions on E15 in the past, including after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The Trump administration allowed for selling E15 in the summer months two years later but the rule was struck down by a federal appeals court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 8

gary dumoulin
5d ago

Take the ethanol out of fuel and use that farmland to grow food. The world is facing a food crisis and we continue to use corn to make ethanol.

Reply(1)
3
Mercouger
5d ago

Thank you Detroit, Mi. Coast Guard. Keep up the great work 👍 you do protecting boaters.

Reply
4
Related
WLNS

Customers angry after being double charged at Meijer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People are angry and confused after hundreds to thousands of dollars were taken from their bank accounts last weekend. The funds still haven’t been returned. Last weekend, a spokesperson from Meijer says technical issues with Chase Bank’s processing caused customers to be charged double, triple and even 14 times for a […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit, MI
Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Yana Bostongirl

A Fiery Midair Collision Between Planes That Horrified the World

The world's deadliest mid-air collision between planes occurred on November 12, 1996, over the village of Charkhi Dadri in India. The planes involved in the crash were Saudi Arabian (Saudia) Flight 763, a Boeing 747 en route from Delhi to Dhahran in Saudi Arabia, and Kazhakstan Airlines Flight 1907 which was inbound from Chimkent, Kazhakstan.
natureworldnews.com

One of the Worst Invasive Species on Earth Spotted in Western Washington

There have been confirmed sightings of African clawed frogs, one of the world's worst invasive species, in Washington's Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell. State officials warn that the invasive species which can adapt to highly diverse environmental conditions - even in outer space - are eating and competing with local animals, CBS News reported. The predatory semi-aquatic frog native to sub-Saharan Africa reproduces so rapidly, double the population and range within 10 years, according to Washington Invasive Species Council (WISC).
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Ethanol#Vehicles#Wfrv#E15#The Coast Guard#Trump
The Associated Press

4 injured when airplane crashes short of Alaska airstrip

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An aircraft crashed while attempting to land on a rural Alaska airstrip lined by trees, injuring all four people on board, officials said Wednesday. Three people seriously hurt in Tuesday’s crash at Dry Bay airstrip were sent to hospitals in Anchorage. A fourth person with minor injuries was treated in the nearby southeast Alaska community of Yakutat, the Coast Guard said in a statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
thecentersquare.com

Second migrant bus leaves Yuma, passengers headed for nine east coast states

(The Center Square) – Immigrants from Brazil, Haiti, Colombia, Nicaragua, Peru, Senegal, and the Dominican Republic are en route to Washington D.C aboard a bus from Arizona. A spokesperson for Gov. Doug Ducey says they’re headed to Connecticut, Florida, New York, Rhode Island, New Jersey, South and North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and the nation’s capital.
ARIZONA STATE
WLNS

WLNS

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy