Police looking for 41-year-old man after parents were found assaulted

A Florida couple were taken to a local hospital with severe injuries last week, now police are looking for their son who they say has been missing since.

It happened in the 700 block of Brownsville Rd. in Mt. Oliver. Allegheny County Police say a 63-year-old man and 61-year-old woman had severe facial injuries, but were in stable condition.

Photo credit Allegheny Co. Police

The couple was visiting their son, 41-year-old Joshua Roth, who is considered missing.

His car, a gold Nissan Infinity with a Florida plate PIRQ02 is also missing.

Photo credit Allegheny Co. Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County police.

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates.

You can download the Audacy App here .