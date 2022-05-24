ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Police looking for 41-year-old man after parents were found assaulted

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S18nM_0fonl1Eq00

A Florida couple were taken to a local hospital with severe injuries last week, now police are looking for their son who they say has been missing since.

It happened in the 700 block of Brownsville Rd. in Mt. Oliver. Allegheny County Police say a 63-year-old man and 61-year-old woman had severe facial injuries, but were in stable condition.

Photo credit Allegheny Co. Police

The couple was visiting their son, 41-year-old Joshua Roth, who is considered missing.

His car, a gold Nissan Infinity with a Florida plate PIRQ02 is also missing.

Photo credit Allegheny Co. Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County police.

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates.
You can download the Audacy App here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Mount Oliver, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Brownsville, PA
State
Florida State
County
Allegheny County, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Two people shot overnight in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Two people were shot in McKees Rocks overnight. Allegheny County police responded to a report of a shooting on Locust Street in Hays Manor at approximately 4:47 a.m. Sunday. Authorities found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a female who...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Girl in critical condition after being run over in hoverboard crash

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A 12-year-old girl is fighting for her life this morning after she was run over while riding her hoverboard. The crash happened in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County. According to state police, around 7 p.m. on Saturday night, the girl was riding her hoverboard near the intersection of Sixth and Osborne streets when she was hit and then pinned underneath a car. Police said the driver was not speeding and did not see the girl because of the low profile of the hoverboard. The girl was flown to the hospital and last listed in critical condition. Police are investigating the crash. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Incident at PPG Place in Downtown Pittsburgh draws police response

PITTSBURGH — An incident in downtown Pittsburgh has prompted the response from Pittsburgh Police, EMS, and Port Authority Police. Pittsburgh Public Safety advises people to stay away from the area at this time. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Allegheny Co#Kdka Newsradio#Twitter
CBS Pittsburgh

SWAT called to Mt. Lebanon after mailman attacked

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A mail carrier on his route was attacked with a bat, and SWAT was called to take the suspect into custody.This was an hours-long standoff after police say a mailman, finishing up his route for the day, was brutally attacked with a baseball bat.A SWAT team with guns drawn, gas masks, and bulletproof vests surrounded a home in Brookline for hours Saturday after police say 43-year-old Matthew Harrison assaulted a local mailman."Upon securing the scene, the individual had fled prior to officers' arrival and holed up in a house on 629 Dorchester Drive," police chief Jason Haberman...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Kensington police seek info on car's driver

New Kensington police are seeking information about the driver of a car seen May 4 in the city. A social media post asked for information about a blue Honda Civic, seen outside of the New Kensington Denny’s on Tarentum Bridge Road (Route 366) around 5:30 a.m. on May 4.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WFMJ.com

Dog chained to car dragged 100 yards on Youngstown's east side

A dog, chained to the back of a car, was dragged down a road on the east side of Youngstown this morning. The Youngstown Police Department responded to the scene and the Animal Charity of Ohio arrived shortly after. Eyewitnesses said Oreo, the black and white dog, was dragged approximately...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Kensington residents charged after pound of suspected cocaine, weapons found in apartment

A man and woman from New Kensington face drug charges after police say they found about a pound of suspected cocaine and guns during a raid at an apartment late last month. New Kensington police worked with narcotics agent Wes Biricocchi from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Drug Task Force to serve a search warrant April 25 for an apartment in the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
pghcitypaper.com

North Side family alleges transphobic harassment from neighbor

On May 8, 2022, Sean O’Donnell and his husband Todd Collar returned home from an outing with their four kids to find a large sign in their neighbor’s backyard. “It was about nine feet tall,” O’Donnell tells Pittsburgh City Paper. “It was angled into our backyard. So, not the alleyway where whoever walks their dog can see it, but into our yard.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy