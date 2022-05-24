Citizen's Police Review Board releases first audit of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

A Pittsburgh task force formed following the killing of George Floyd has released a public safety audit.

City controller Michael Lamb and the Citizen Police review board's joint report has 23 total recommendations that aim to improve equity and public safety in Pittsburgh.

Lamb says big three areas of concern include screening online for officers affiliated with an extremist group, upgrading technology like body cams the entire bureau getting on the same page with marijuana.

He says even though marijuana is decriminalized in Pittsburgh it is not at the state level, leaving it up to the officer.

“When that happens, they are typically charging African-Americans more strictly than they would otherwise. It’s a problem.”

85% of those arrested for marijuana are black.

According to the report, 7,872 arrests were made by the Bureau of Pittsburgh Police in 2020. 65.3% of those arrested were black and 31.6% were white.

“These numbers show how much work we have ahead of us if we’re going to achieve equity for our Black communities in particular,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Pittinger.

The recommendations made by the Citizen’s Police Revie Board, as well as the full audit, can be found here .

