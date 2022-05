FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley Garrison Commander Col. William B. McKannay linked the heroism of the past to what it means to be an American now, and in the future. “This Memorial Day I hope we can remember the link we all have to the generations that have gone before us, selflessly served our country and payed the ultimate price,” McKannay said at a late-morning Memorial Day gathering at the Fort Riley Post Cemetery.

