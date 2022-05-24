ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. House committee approves outdoor music bill for bars, restaurants

By George Stockburger
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242mob_0fonjQ2w00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania House committee has approved legislation that would allow restaurants, bars, taverns, breweries, and hotels with outdoor seating to have music during certain hours.

The bill would permit license holders to have amplified sound on-premises, up to 75 decibels, on Sunday through Thursday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 12 a.m. The bill would be effective immediately to assist businesses that expanded outdoor dining during the pandemic.

PA bill would allow baseball, football games to be played on Sundays

The provisions in the legislation expand outdoor music options and limitations already available to wineries to all liquor license holders, including bars, taverns, restaurants, hotels, clubs and breweries.

“As these businesses look to get back on their feet, we can do more to cut the red tape and allow them to use these outdoor spaces to generate more revenue and allow greater experiences for their guests,” said Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York), who sponsored the bill.

Since 2019, wineries have been allowed to have similar sound levels during certain hours.

The legislation advances to the State Senate for its consideration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

This Week in Pennsylvania: John Jones

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how nearly two weeks after the election, the votes are still being counted for the Republican race in the U.S. Senate. He will also talk about comments that Governor Tom […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Dining#Hotels#Liquor License#Food Drink#Politics Legislative#Politics State#Whtm#Pennsylvania House#The State Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKBN

WKBN

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy