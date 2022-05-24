Veterans Memorial Cemetery Along the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We are looking at a very busy Memorial Day weekend weather-wise across the Grand Valley. Clouds will continue to increase on Saturday, but we should stay dry with highs in the middle 80s. Gusty winds between 35 and 50 miles per hour will keep the fire danger high across the region. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 am to 10 pm, and a Wind Advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 pm.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO