Grand Junction, CO

Veterans Memorial Cemetery Along the Western Slope

By (Hannah Hickman)
KJCT8
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Veterans Memorial Cemetery along the Western...

www.kjct8.com

KJCT8

Animal shelter hosts adopting event at brewery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Sunday, Monumental Beer Works partnered with Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary in the quest to find their rescue dogs forever homes. “We are all dog lovers here,” said Brian Fischer, mangar of Monumental Beer Works. “It’s just part of the culture living in Colorado. Outdoor activity, active lifestyles, and dogs are often included in that. Craft beer and brewing... dogs are often included in that, too. It’s just a natural match, and it’s true to our heart and our value.”
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

KJCT JUCO PREP

LESS THAN THREE YEARS AGO... A MONTROSE MOM LOST HER 16-YEAR OLD SON TO AN IMPAIRED DRIVER. ATTAINABLE, AFFORDABLE HOUSING IS A BIG PROBLEM IN COMMUNITIES ACROSS THE NATION...AND MESA COUNTY IS NO EXCEPTION..AND WITH NO RELIEF IN SIGHT...MANY WONDER WHAT THEY CAN DO TO FIND A HOME. KJCT MONTROSE...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KJCT8

KJCT DUI PREVENTION

FEDERAL PROSECUTORS WANT TO LIMIT WHO CAN SEE EVIDENCE AGAINST A GRAND JUNCTION MAN .... ATTAINABLE, AFFORDABLE HOUSING IS A BIG PROBLEM IN COMMUNITIES ACROSS THE NATION...AND MESA COUNTY IS NO EXCEPTION..AND WITH NO RELIEF IN SIGHT...MANY WONDER WHAT THEY CAN DO TO FIND A HOME. KJCT MONTROSE THREAT. Updated:...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

The suspects’ names are Mark Harold and Junior Anthony Highline. Both face the same charge, distributing fentanyl that resulted in someone’s death. The suspects’ names are Mark Harold and Junior Anthony Highline. Both face the same charge, distributing fentanyl that resulted in someone’s death. VA2K Walk...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
cyclingutah.com

Simmons, Payer Win Iron Horse Bicycle Classic Road Race

DURANGO, Colorado (May 28, 2022) — Quinn Simmons and Kira Payer won the Iron Horse Bicycle Classic Coca Cola Road Race this morning in Silverton. The event is a 47-mile bike race over two 10,000’ passes from Durango to Silverton, Colorado. In the men’s race, Trek-Segafredo’s Simmons, a...
SILVERTON, CO
#Kjct
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Carbondale juveniles detained for shooting gel beads at students, others around town

Two juveniles were detained Thursday in Carbondale, and police across the country are apparently on alert for students acting out on a new social media challenge to shoot people with non-lethal gel beads. Carbondale Police said they received a report around 11:24 a.m. Thursday of juveniles allegedly shooting the water-filled...
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
KJCT8

JUCO World Series 2022 kicks off Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The JUCO World Series 2022 kicks off tomorrow, and we’re ready for it!. We caught up with stadium crews caught in a last-minute rush to make sure the field is in the highest quality playing shape possible. They’ve also got to make sure food...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kydncountry.com

Saguache Pursuit of BMW Requires Stop Sticks and TVI Maneuver… Two Arrested

On Friday, May 27, 2022, the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Gunnison Police Department Dispatch of a dark colored BMW 328i with a temporary tag that was involved in some thefts and had led Gunnison officers on a high-speed vehicle pursuit. Gunnison stopped pursuing the vehicle but solicited assistance from the Saguache County S.O. in locating the vehicle.
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

JUCO is here!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - JUCO is here! It brought thousands of fans out on Saturday, including former JUCO player and head baseball coach of South State Florida College, Rick Hitt, who was inducted into the NJCAA Coaches Hall of Fame. “I played here as a player in 1985 with...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Dangerous fire weather for holiday weekend.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We are looking at a very busy Memorial Day weekend weather-wise across the Grand Valley. Clouds will continue to increase on Saturday, but we should stay dry with highs in the middle 80s. Gusty winds between 35 and 50 miles per hour will keep the fire danger high across the region. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 am to 10 pm, and a Wind Advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 pm.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
deseret.com

Wildfire updates: Fire leads to evacuation order in this Colorado community

Evacuations were ordered in Montrose, Colorado, due to a wildfire burning south of the Western Colorado community, and the nation’s largest wildfire continues to burn in New Mexico. Wildfires in Colorado. The Simms fire (370 acres burned, Montrose County, no containment status, cause undetermined) is one of five incidents...
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Kia Rio stolen on North Avenue, suspect caught by cameras

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, at least one person stole a silver 2021 Kia Rio parked on the 2800 block of North Avenue. It’s unknown if the theft was performed by a single person or multiple. The vehicle was retrieved...
KJCT8

Gas stations feeling impact of high gas prices

PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - As fuel prices continue to rise nationwide, drivers aren’t the only ones feeling the pain at the pump, as gas station owners are also feeling the impact of the high gas prices. “We pay for the gas at a certain price, we have to charge...

