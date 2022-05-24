Veterans Memorial Cemetery Along the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Sunday, Monumental Beer Works partnered with Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary in the quest to find their rescue dogs forever homes. “We are all dog lovers here,” said Brian Fischer, mangar of Monumental Beer Works. “It’s just part of the culture living in Colorado. Outdoor activity, active lifestyles, and dogs are often included in that. Craft beer and brewing... dogs are often included in that, too. It’s just a natural match, and it’s true to our heart and our value.”
Comments / 0