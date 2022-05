Acute stress can be detrimental to fighting off infection, especially COVID-19, and increases the chance of dying in mouse models. This study, published in Nature, is the first to show how specific regions in the brain control the body's cellular immune response while under acute stress and infected with COVID-19 or influenza. More specifically, it demonstrated that acute stress prompts neurons from the region known as the paraventricular hypothalamus to instantly trigger a large-scale migration of white blood cells (immune cells, or leukocytes) from lymph nodes to the blood and bone marrow. This diminishes an immune response to viruses such as COVID-19 and influenza, making the body less resistant to fighting infection and putting it at greater risk of complications and death.

