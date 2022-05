HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported they’ve made an arrest on Friday in a string of convenience store break-ins. OCSO said Richard Carlton Neverson, 62, was linked to the breaking and entering of several convenience stores and the subsequent larceny of Newport cigarettes. Law enforcement from four other agencies also plan to file charges against Neverson for similar thefts, the OCSO said.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO