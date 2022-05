A Bronx man was stabbed to death during a street fight with several other men in Parkchester early Friday, police said. Felix Figueroa, 28, a member of the Taylor Avenue Crew, was found unconscious with stab wounds to his upper body at Archer St. near Beach Ave. around 12:38 a.m., police said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital but he could not be saved. There were no immediate ...

BRONX, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO