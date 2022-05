By this time tomorrow, every drop of blood in your body will have passed through your kidneys dozens of times. With each pass, water saturated with waste is removed to form urine, and freshly cleaned blood then returns back into circulation. We might imagine this vital task as a kind of force-fed filtration driven by the thumping pressures of our heartbeat. But, according to a new study co-authored by Johns Hopkins mechanical engineer Sean Sun, that description isn't quite as accurate as once thought. "Everyone hears that kidneys filter blood, but conceptually that is incorrect," says Sun. "What we showed is that kidney...

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO