ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NOAA predicts 7th consecutive above-average hurricane season

By Heather Monahan, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485BKc_0foni8ay00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Hurricane season is just a week away, and federal weather officials are predicting another above-normal season.

NOAA announced its 2022 Atlantic hurricane season outlook on Tuesday. Forecasters with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center say we will likely see another year of above-average hurricane activity. If true, this would mark the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic.

Hail frequently accompanies strong spring storms

This year, forecasters are expecting between 14 to 21 named storms with wind speeds of 39 mph or higher. NOAA predicts six to 10 of those storms could become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher, and between three and six of those could become major hurricanes.

A major hurricane is any storm that reaches sustained wind speeds of 111 mph or higher. Major hurricanes can reach Category 3 strength with 111-129 mph winds, Category 4 with 130 to 156 mph winds, or Category 5 with 157 mph winds or higher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ztc04_0foni8ay00

NOAA says there are several factors contributing to the anticipated increased activity this hurricane season, including the ongoing La Niña pattern . Above-average sea surface temperatures and weaker trade winds in the tropical Atlantic are also contributing factors, according to NOAA.

Last month, forecasters at Colorado State University also predicted an above-average hurricane season this year. Their forecast predicts 19 named storms with nine hurricanes, including four major hurricanes.

Experts with both NOAA and Colorado State University are reminding everyone to prepare the same, no matter what the hurricane season predictions say.

“As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them,” Meteorologist Dr. Philip Klotzbach of Colorado State University said.

“Hurricane Ida spanned nine states, demonstrating that anyone can be in the direct path of a hurricane and in danger from the remnants of a storm system,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said. “It’s important for everyone to understand their risk and take proactive steps to get ready now

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect indicted for killing a man found dead in car on I-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man was indicted Friday on two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence, according to court records. Michael V. Thilat, 29, was charged with murder May 19 for allegedly shooting and killing Anthony Luney, a 56-year-old found dead May 14 in his Mini Cooper on 1-71 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Seasons#Hurricanes#National Hurricane Center#Noaa#Wfla#Climate Prediction Center#La Ni A#Colorado State University
NBC4 Columbus

Judge Steve Hayes, son of Woody Hayes, dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Steve Hayes, the son of legendary Ohio State University football coach Woody Hayes, 76, has died, according to a statement from Ohio State University. Steve Hayes earned a degree in international studies and a law degree from OSU. He went on to serve as a Franklin County Municipal Court judge for […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC4 Columbus

Two killed after Galloway shooting

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were killed Friday night in Galloway after a shooting, according to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. The sheriff’s office confirmed that deputies arrived at the scene just before midnight on Friday at the 300 block of Idlebrook Place. A suspect is not in custody, according to the sheriff’s […]
GALLOWAY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man escapes after standoff in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Marion police are searching for a suspect after a day-long standoff in Marion Sunday. Police are looking for Raymond L. Wilson, 49, after negotiations between police and Wilson stalled and officers forced their way into the home and Wilson could not be found. According to police, an allegation of domestic violence […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Man shoots at people sitting on porch in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been charged after allegedly firing shots at two people sitting on their porch in South Linden, according to Columbus Police. CPD says that officers went to the 1200 block of East 18th Ave. just before 8:30pm Friday and found a house hit with gunfire. Police state the suspect […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Evening Weather Forecast 5-28-22

Evening Weather Forecast 5-28-22. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3lVh3Uu. Biden visits memorial to Uvalde, Texas mass shooting …. NBC INDYCAR analyst James Hinchcliffe provides Indy …. Updated Morning Forecast: May 29, 2022. One dead after South Linden shooting. Morning Forecast: May 29, 2022. Crime Stoppers look for information on Whitehall …. Police:...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three-year anniversary of Memorial Day tornadoes

Three-year anniversary of Memorial Day tornadoes in central and western Ohio. Multiple deadly shootings mark violent weekend in …. Columbus church’s memorial to 21 killed in Texas …. One dead after shooting reported at Ohio Statehouse. Evening weather forecast 5-29-2022. Westerville runners honor service members for “Field …
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after tractor-trailer crash on I-670 ramp

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a tractor-trailer crash late Friday evening in Mifflin Township, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin stated in a release the crash happened around 11:40pm when a tractor-trailer was exiting I-670 west onto Stelzer Road. The tractor-trailer crossed left across the westside berm […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: South Linden shooting victim identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in South Linden Sunday morning. CPD state Lawrence Smith III, 62, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 7:00am Sunday. Smith III was pronounced dead at 7:11am, according to police. This […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hot, dry Memorial Day forecast, rain returns midweek

We’ve got a beautiful forecast ahead on this Memorial Day, and a great day to be outside as we honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Also marking the unofficial start of summer, temperatures will be rather summer-like, topping out in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. We will be a bit breezy at times this afternoon, but we remain dry.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

DOP: Substation issue causes morning outages in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Power reported numerous power outages in the downtown area and across central Ohio Monday morning due to an issues with two substations. DOP announced the cause of the outages Monday afternoon after restoring power. It reads: We had an outage in two of our substations that was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy