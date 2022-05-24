Your weekly horoscope, May 24-31

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Despite barely being able to hold a note, I’m a very musical person. When I look at your stars this week, the song Wild Horses from the Rolling Stones comes to mind. Even if I tried to tell you to slow down a bit, my efforts would be futile. Fortunately, there is very little reason to tell you that, though it might be wise to keep your wits about you when it comes to cash.

Leo

July 21 – August 20

It’s really important to you that you’re seen in your best light. This week, you might have to address a hiccup regarding your reputation at work or with a friend or colleague. If something isn’t quite right, then it may be up to you to take charge of the situation and iron out any confusion. Be open to what eventuates as there may be a hidden opportunity or a new perspective to be gleaned. Every situation is a chance to learn something new.

Sagittarius

November 21 – December 20

It may be hard to curb your enthusiasm this week as fired-up Mars joins Jupiter, your personal star. Joy, fun, pleasure and even a touch of romance are all in the cosmic pipeline. In fact, it’s your lust for life that will make you hard to resist now. Embrace what comes your way with open arms and an open heart and watch the special moments in time multiply. A New Moon may signal the start of a special relationship blossoming.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Venus, your sovereign star comes home to your sign this week for her annual visit. Thus, it may be ideal to put some of your own needs, wants and desire on the top of your list. Perhaps you’d like to spruce up your wardrobe, your style, improve your wellness routines or simply indulge in the delights you love. It’s time to celebrate yourself and even a little bit of self – analysis or self -development would be beneficial too!

Virgo

August 21 – September 20

Mercury, your personal star, reverses into Taurus this week – a place it has already recently been. This could result in you have to tweak a detail you thought you’d already figured out. This could involve travel or study plans or a perspective you realize you’re ready to change your mind about. Whatever you need to re-do, don’t stress about it. Just go through the motions and things will have a way of sorting themselves out.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 21

You’re renowned for your resonance with time – a special kind of ability to endure. That said, you may not be as patient as you’re known for or would like to be, especially when it comes to matters of family and real estate. If you’re beginning to question or faith with a particular situation, then you may have to take some inspired action yourself. As they say, God helps those who help themselves. Be the progress you’re waiting for.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Gemini’s get such a bad wrap in pop astrology, in my opinion. You’re not given the credit for the depth and complexity you have, hence, why you’re so misunderstood. Mercury, your ruler, goes into the underworld more regularly than any other planet, so you know things you shouldn’t know. You’re in the proverbial underworld right now, so this week, trust in your intuition more than logic. Take your time with a certain situation. The truth always reveals itself in due time.

Libra

September 21 – October 20

It’s not your natural mojo to take the lead with things. If you do, then you tend to get a consensus of opinions first. While this is great in theory, the question begs this week, to what extend is that holding you back? Is it holding you back in love, in a business dealing or with money? Could it be all of the above? The trick for you this week is to figure out whether you’ll catch more honey with flies or with vinegar.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 20

It’s the bottom of your solar chart that is most active right now. Self – development and discovery, as well as your home and family are highlighted. Learning more about yourself and those you love is never time wasted. Invest a bit more time and effort into joy, pleasure and children. It may not seem much, but life is made up of a collection of special moments, rather than grand – scale events. Make the small things matter this week.

Cancer

June 21 – July 20

Eclipse season ends this week with a New Moon, you still may not be entirely ready to make a move. If you can, keep a low profile for just a while longer. Work from home, say no to others where you can or, give yourself a little more time to figure things out. With so many opportunities coming through for you, you may need a little extra time to decide which ones are worth your time and energy.

Scorpio

October 21 – November 20

While life is giving you an abundance of opportunities right now, you’re also having to work hard to make the most of it. The fact is, opportunities slip through your fingers unless you apply yourself and make them happen. With Jupiter’s once-in-decade influence, don’t take for granted even the smallest or seemingly non-significant chances to make the progress you wish to make. Your special star, Mars, is about to give you all the energy you need.

Pisces

February 21 – March 20

I love being able to tell people that their cash flow is looking set to improve. I know they say money can’t buy happiness, but it sure can ease a lot of stress, worry and rent-free space in your mind. So, while the cash flow is looking positive, so is the expenditure. If that does happen, try not to let that dampen the energy. Money comes in, and it goes out – your job is to stay in the abundant flow and feelings of it.

The post Your weekly horoscope, May 24-31 appeared first on The Mountain Times .