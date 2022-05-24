Lil’ Kim Teases Her Very Own Biopic

On May 20th, family and friends celebrated Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th birthday at Guastavino’s in NYC.

Those in attendance included B.I.G.’s mother Voletta Wallace, his kids T’yanna and CJ Wallace, and the evening’s host Lil’ Kim. Fellow friends Lil’ Cease, members of Junior M.A.F.I.A., Havoc, Sway, Smif-N-Wessun, and others had to come out to the star-studded event. Of course, it wouldn’t be a celebration of one the world’s greatest rappers without bars and stories being dropped.

During the 2nd Annual Biggie Dinner Gala’s festivities, Lil’ Kim had time to speak with The New York Post .

The legendary rapper revealed that she has a biopic in the works. When asked whether fans should expect a film detailing her life, she responded with “Absolutely.” The New York Post even asked Kim if she knew who was going to play her in the silver screen adapation, she teased again with a “I don’t know” and “We’ll have to see”.

Biopics have been a part of the music business since 1954’s The Glenn Miller Story . Notable black artists like Biggie, Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles have gotten their own critically acclaimed versions throughout the years. A Lil’ Kim biopic just makes sense. Her rise from a Macy’s clerk to the OG Queen Bee is something to marvel. In B.I.G.’s 2009 biopic Notorious, Naugtori Naughton played Lil’ Kim. As for who will play the role of Kim in this age it’s a toss-up.

Notorious – Biggie and Lil Kim Scene

