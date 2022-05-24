Eminem Drops Well-Placed F-Bomb During Classic Appearance On Pete Davidson’s Final SNL Rap Tribute

Pete Davidson had his big send off this past weekend on Saturday Night Live , as it was his and a number of other cast members’ final episode on the comedy sketch show. He said goodbye with a surprising Will Smith and Chris Rock joke . However, one excellent moment during the bittersweet episode was only unveiled later in a cut-for time sketch. That would be Eminem’s well placed f-bomb after Davidson’s final SNL rap tribute, which you can now check out.

With so many long time cast members leaving SNL after this season’s finale, Kate McKinnon included , it was only fitting that Pete Davidson do a rap tribute to the great Lorne Michaels, who may also be leaving the show over the next few years . Michaels created Saturday Night Live , which launched so many comedy careers into mainstream success, and he is beloved by those who found a home on the long-running show.

SNL ’s Season 47 finale saw Pete Davidson launch into a parody of Eminem’s “Forgot About Dre” in his tribute to Lorne Michaels, and much to my and Eminem fans everywhere, the Rap God himself made an appearance. His and Davidson’s exchange of words was pretty great, and it ended with a perfectly orchestrated f-bomb delivery (that was bleeped in the video!):

" Eminem : Pete! Pete! What are you doing, man?

: Pete! Pete! What are you doing, man? Pete Davidso n: Oh! Yo, what’s up dude?

n: Oh! Yo, what’s up dude? Eminem : It’s another parody? It’s another tribute or something?

: It’s another parody? It’s another tribute or something? Davidson : Yeah, yeah, it’s like the third one.

: Yeah, yeah, it’s like the third one. Eminem : Yeah, I would just stop.

: Yeah, I would just stop. Davidson : Wait, what?

: Wait, what? Eminem: Yeah, they all suck.

Yeah, they all suck. Davidson : Well, do you not like the videos? Or do you just…you don’t like me?

: Well, do you not like the videos? Or do you just…you don’t like me? Eminem : Just please stop.

: Just please stop. Davidson : Alright I will.

: Alright I will. Eminem : It’s really bad.

: It’s really bad. Davidson : Honestly we just do these because we love you so much, Marshall.

: Honestly we just do these because we love you so much, Marshall. Eminem : Pete. Don’t fucking do it again."

Davidson has parodied Eminem before , and for me it hits every time. The ending exchange is fitting too, as after eight years, Pete Davidson will probably not be parodying the "Stan" rapper again. That’s not to say some future cast member couldn't do the same, though.

I think it’s pretty safe to say that Eminem doesn’t really care about his songs being parodied on SNL . I mean, half the man’s career is made up of silly parody songs - have you ever seen that “Lose It” music video? It lives rent free in my teenage-years. What's even more, though, is that he literally inserted comedian Chris D'Elia's parody of him in his song "Homicide." The man can take a joke, which is probably why he agreed to be in the video in the first place.

I’m not surprised that Eminem is a great addition to SNL , because he is historically hilarious. Yeah, his songs have some humor, but he is probably one of the most deadpan people I have witnessed in interviews and appearances, and it totally works for SNL too.

While I loved the exchange between Pete Davidson and Eminem, especially that last f-bomb, Davidson’s Adam Sandler impression that followed right after is just *chef’s kiss*. He lets out a very ‘90s Sandler scream after Eminem walks off stage, telling Lorne Michaels he “blew it”.

The choice to use “Forgot About Dre” is pretty perfect. Dr. Dre has helped a number of big artists in the rap industry get their names out there and build careers, including --notably-- Eminem's. Using that song in a tribute to Lorne Michaels says a lot, and it’s obviously all love there on SNL for the creator, even though some people may have forgotten what an icon the man is.

It’s sad that so many cast members are leaving SNL , and they are definitely leaving a hole for the show to fill. The send off was perfect, though, and a great note to leave on. Hopefully more comedians with major potential can fill the shoes of Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, and the other cast members taking their leave. If nothing else, I’m hoping there is another comedian who can do a good Eminem impression as Saturday Night Live enters another new era.