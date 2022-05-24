Remember And Honor: Groveland’s Memorial Day Ceremony

Lake County Rowing Association (LCRA) is hosting its first “Clash of Champions Sprint Race” on Sunday, June 5 beginning at 7:30 am. National-caliber medalists will come to Downtown Clermont to compete in this Olympic-style rowing event on a Lake Minneola course from the 8th Street Pier to Waterfront Park.
Minneola, Fla – On Friday, June 10 at 11 am join entertainer Todd Kay for magic, juggling and laugh-out-loud antics. Todd will amaze with card tricks, circus skills, audience participation and impressive mime routines. Join us every Friday from June 10 through July 15 for Summer Reading fun from...
Tavares – Looking to find the perfect addition to your family this Memorial Day weekend? The Lake County Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees from Friday, May 27 – Sunday, May 29 during its Memorial Day Sale Adoption Event. The shelter is located at 12280 County Road 448...
Comments / 0